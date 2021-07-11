Looking for Bigfoot? Take salt pickles

Rex said his mom and dad decided there must have been an escaped convict in the area, and he’d come into their kitchen while they were sleeping and eaten all the pickles that were “just sitting out in a big crock,” Rex described. After hearing all the Big Foot stories, Rex began to reconsider things he’d heard, such as all the pickles going missing long before Rex was born.

First, there are the hunters, folks who know the woods inside and out: the smells, the sounds, the sights, so when something’s not right, they can only assume it’s not an ordinary forest dweller. Rex said they talk about a “distinctive, pungent smell — a different kind of smell.” One hunter claimed he’d seen the creature. Others said they’d heard it, that it made sounds, screaming actually, unlike any other animal or wind traveling through the trees.

“These guys were scared to death,” said Rex, who shared the story of some hunters who’d had big rocks thrown at them from some unknown source. The rocks were just flying through the air.

And then there were hunters who found an enormous pile of excrement. As said, the people who hunted those woods were very knowledgeable about the animals that lived there. They’d never found such a pile of manure.