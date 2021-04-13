Look for Library to Go at community events

NEWTON — The Library to Go, the Catawba County Library’s mobile vehicle, regularly brings resources and services to people throughout the county, providing library access at a variety of community events, including farmers’ markets, arts festivals, and seasonal programs.

During the remainder of April, the Library to Go will make appearances at the following:

• Redeemer Lutheran Church, ELCA (200 South Main St.) in the town of Catawba. Patrons are invited to come inside to browse library materials and to get assistance from staff members during the Library to Go’s regular visits each first and third Thursday. Everyone is asked to sanitize their hands, wear face coverings, and practice social distancing while inside. This visit will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, April 15.