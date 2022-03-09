Longview Elementary students practice safety during state tornado drill

Longview Elementary School Principal Andrea Johnson’s voice called out over the intercom to warn teachers and students to go to their designated safe areas during a tornado drill Wednesday morning.

A statewide tornado drill was held at 9:30 a.m. as part of Severe Weather Preparedness Week. North Carolinians were encouraged to participate at home and at work, Gov. Roy Cooper said in a news release. Schools across the state participated in the tornado drill.

Once the announcement was made, around 340 students quickly and quietly followed their teachers in single-file lines to their designated areas in bathrooms and along the halls. Once at their spots, the students knelt as close to the walls as possible, placed their head to the ground, tucked their chin into their chest and covered their neck with their hands.

After all classes had returned to their rooms, the all-clear announcement was made. The drill lasted around five minutes.

Teachers were made aware of the drill beforehand to prepare students on the protocols.

“It was especially important this year for that. … Some of these kids haven’t been in a school in two years,” Johnson said. “They just needed to be kind of retrained and reminded what that looks like. Our teachers have been doing this for a long time, so they know how to direct students to be able to get in the right position once they’re there. It was evident in the hallways and bathrooms that they know.”

