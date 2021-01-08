Longtime United Way leader plans to retire

Catawba County United Way announced on Facebook that longtime Executive Director Jennie Connor will retire in March.
“My heart is full,” Connor said. “I retire to spend time loving on my family and laughing with friends, having complete conviction that there are caring people who will carry on … creating life-changing opportunities for those less fortunate because they will listen.”
Connor announced her retirement during the United Way’s December board meeting. Her official retirement date is March 31.
“Jennie is a trailblazer for women in leadership in Catawba County and a model for service over self,” said Lindsay Keisler, president and CEO of the Chamber of Catawba County.
“I’m especially grateful for her tireless commitment to magnify and scale the impact and reach of the robust network of nonprofit agencies in our community,” Keisler continued. “Through her lifework at the United Way of Catawba Valley, families and individuals across our community will reap the harvest of the seeds she has spread for generations to come.”
Connor has led the CCUW for the past 20 years. She also has served on the Catawba County Board of Education, as a Guardian ad Litem for over 10 years, as a volunteer with the state during three presidential-declared disasters, as a member of the board of United Way of North Carolina and as a board member of the United Way of North Carolina 2-1-1.
“Over the last 20 years, I have had the honor and pleasure of working alongside incredible boards of directors, company leaders, staff, nonprofit colleagues, elected officials, local and state governments, school personnel, donors and the many people who are our neighbors and who reached out for assistance. Thank you, I am honored to have been in your presence,” Connor said.
For those interested, the Catawba County United Way Board has posted the job description for the executive director position at www.ccunitedway.com/job-opening-executive-director.
Emily Willis is a general assignment and education reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.