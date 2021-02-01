Longtime Sheriff’s Department employee retires after 30 years

Corporal Dannie Cline called in his final sign-off for the Catawba County’s Sheriff’s Office on Friday. His career spanned 30 years with the department.

“It ain’t hit me yet,” Cline admitted. “It’ll take some time before it sinks in. It’s pretty bittersweet.”

Cline began working with the sheriff's office in 1991 as a part-time employee. He became a full-time employee in 1994, and was promoted to investigator in 2011. In 2015, he began working in road patrol and as a field training officer. He was then promoted to Deputy Sheriff Shift Supervisor in 2016.

“I’ve always loved working with this department; I’ve been here my whole career,” Cline said. “There’s a bunch of good people who work here.”

He was also a K9 officer for 20 years. During this time, Cline had three K9 partners. The last K9 he had — Cane — was retired in 2019.

During his retirement ceremony on Friday, family, friends and coworkers took turns sharing their gratitude for Cline.

“As you go through life, if you have one friend as good as Dannie, you’ll be a wealthy person. I consider myself a wealthy man,” said Dennis Smith, one of Cline’s longtime friends and coworkers.