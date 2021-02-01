Longtime Sheriff’s Department employee retires after 30 years

Corporal Dannie Cline called in his final sign-off for the Catawba County’s Sheriff’s Office on Friday. His career spanned 30 years with the department.
“It ain’t hit me yet,” Cline admitted. “It’ll take some time before it sinks in. It’s pretty bittersweet.”
Cline began working with the sheriff's office in 1991 as a part-time employee. He became a full-time employee in 1994, and was promoted to investigator in 2011. In 2015, he began working in road patrol and as a field training officer. He was then promoted to Deputy Sheriff Shift Supervisor in 2016.
“I’ve always loved working with this department; I’ve been here my whole career,” Cline said. “There’s a bunch of good people who work here.”
He was also a K9 officer for 20 years. During this time, Cline had three K9 partners. The last K9 he had — Cane — was retired in 2019.
During his retirement ceremony on Friday, family, friends and coworkers took turns sharing their gratitude for Cline.
“As you go through life, if you have one friend as good as Dannie, you’ll be a wealthy person. I consider myself a wealthy man,” said Dennis Smith, one of Cline’s longtime friends and coworkers.
Cline’s stepson, Brian Eckard, also spoke highly of Cline. “I owe everything to you,” Eckard said to Cline during the ceremony. “You guided me down the right way, instead of the wrong way. I never had a dad until you came along.”
Cline plans to work at Dynamic-Air Engineering, Inc. in Claremont as the employee health and safety coordinator. “I just gotta stay busy,” Cline laughed. “I’m only 51, but I feel 35. I want to keep working as long as I can.”
Sheriff Don Brown thanked Cline for his dedication to the department, and wished him well in retirement. “It’s a great day — you’re still a young man, but you’ve done a lot here in Catawba County,” Brown said.
Emily Willis is a general assignment and education reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.