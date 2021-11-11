Longleaf Commitment Grant extended to more students

• Enroll in a Title IV eligible curriculum program during the 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 academic years.

• Enroll in at least six credit hours per semester

• Complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and all verification requirements, if applicable, for the 2021-2022 academic year.

• Have an Expected Family Contribution (EFC) from $0 - $15,000 (“EFC” is based upon a student’s FAFSA determination)

• Renew the FAFSA for the 2022-23 academic years and meet satisfactory academic progress requirements of the college

The Longleaf program also offers help for college students whose education has been interrupted during the pandemic through the Longleaf Complete Grant. It can be used by UNC System students, North Carolina community college students, or students at independent colleges and universities to help them complete their degree.

New student registration for the spring semester begins Wednesday, Nov. 17. Spring semester classes at CCC&TI begin on Jan. 10, 2022.

Students or parents wanting more information about either program should contact the Financial Aid Office at CCC&TI by calling 828-726-2200 (Caldwell) or 828-297-3811 (Watauga), or email: finaid@cccti.edu. Information also is available at www.cccti.edu/longleaf.