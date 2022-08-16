Long View's Fresh Air Galaxy to become Piggly Wiggly; local ownership is the same

Fresh Air Galaxy in Long View will soon become a Piggly Wiggly grocery store, but the owner will not change.

The inside of the store on First Avenue Southwest is already adorned with Piggly Wiggly signs and slogans. The walls got a fresh coat of paint. New cash registers are set up.

All that’s left to make the transition is a new Piggly Wiggly sign outside, owner Ryan Grindstaff said. The sign is expected to go up this week, and a grand opening will be held in early September.

Grindstaff inherited the business from his father, Steve Grindstaff, who owned the Fresh Air Galaxy with Rick Knighton. The grocery store has been open since the 1960s.

Before Steve Grindstaff died, he and Ryan spoke about transitioning the grocery store to a Piggly Wiggly as a way for Ryan to make the grocery store his own, Ryan Grindstaff said.

“My dad and I had talked about this possibility, and it’s just time for a change, a fresh start,” Ryan Grindstaff said. “It seemed like the right thing to do.”

Grindstaff plans to carry on the legacy of his father and Knighton while taking the store in a new direction, he said.

Part of the reason for the change is a focus on the customers, Grindstaff. The people who shop at Fresh Air Galaxy are loyal, Grindstaff said. Generations have shopped at the store.

“I’m big on customer service. That’s paramount in this business, in this industry,” Grindstaff said. “I hate to say it, but independent grocery stores are about the only ones to give full service customer service anymore. … We push for 100% customer service; that’s our mantra.”

Grindstaff says his intentions won’t change. “Until I have to get out of this business or die, customer service is most important,” he said.

Shoppers can expect lower prices and rewards programs, he said.

The price of about 5,000 items will drop with the transition to Piggly Wiggly, Grandstaff said. The store also will start doing more outdoor displays and events such as produce markets.

“(Piggly Wiggly) still does the grocery business kind of old school, like it was years ago,” Grindstaff said. “They have a lot of incentive programs for the customers to save money.”

There will be a new name, different prices and new loyalty programs. A new manager is leading the store and online ordering with pick-up is coming soon. Piggly Wiggly shirts will be one of the only new products. Otherwise, much else remains the same. Grindstaff still owns the grocery store independently, so it will still have a hometown feel, he said. The same cashiers and most employees remain. There won’t be self-checkout.

There might be new customers around.

Grindstaff and Vice President Bobbie Ballard hope to build a larger customer base through Piggly Wiggly’s recognizable name, Ballard said.

“With Piggly Wiggly not being in this area and being a new brand here, I think will draw a lot of people to us because it's something different and something new,” Ballard said. “We’re trying to put our best foot forward.”

Grindstaff is already hearing excitement from the community and current shoppers, he said. He imagines his father feels that same.

“I’m sure dad is looking down and smiling,” Grindstaff said. “I know he’s happy.”