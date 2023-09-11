Eric Ray pursued a career in tattooing so that he could make money while making art.

“I wanted a job drawing for a living,” Ray said. “And this (tattooing) kind of seemed like it.”

Ray, 49, lives in Gastonia but he travels to Long View to work at Rumours Tattoo Studio. Ray has been drawing and painting since he was a teenager.

This summer, Ray was commissioned by Time Tunnel Comics to create a Hickory-exclusive variant cover of a new series featuring the character Conan the Barbarian. The cover is only available for purchase at the Hickory comic book store.

The cover was unveiled at the Time Tunnel Comic Con in July.

Ray says his childhood love for comic books is what inspired him to become an artist. Ray’s pieces, both his tattoos and oil paintings, are often portraits. Several of his paintings hang on the walls of Rumours Tattoo Studio, including some of Star Wars characters.

Ray typically charges $150 per hour of a tattoo session and $20 to $150 for prints of his paintings, depending on the size and material.

Ray shared his tattooing experience and love for creating. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Favorite comic book characters

My favorite was pretty much always Spider-Man, Peter Parker, the kid. When I was just a very small kid, younger than 12, it was because he was one of the most recognizable characters off of the Saturday morning cartoons, “Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends.” When I realized that the cartoon was based on books, I decided to check those out.

In the Sears Christmas catalog, you could order a box of 30 comic books for like $15 for Christmas. That's what I would get every year before realizing that these were just extra books that somebody packed into a box to give you a sampling of what was out there. I didn't realize that it was a continuing story. I didn’t know you could then get the next “West Coast Avengers” and see what happens with Tigra in the next episode.

Daredevil was another big one for me.

Hickory exclusive cover

I tattooed both of Jacob's arms. (Jacob Edwards is the owner of Time Tunnel Comics.) Anytime I would tattoo Jacob, it was conversation and discussion of comic books from start to finish. I don't think I'll ever find anybody who knows more about comics than Jacob does.

I did the tattoo on his arm of Conan and the elephant God (Yag-kosha). He gave me the book (“The Tower of the Elephant”) that was from. That's an authentic and awesome story and it's a classic. So yeah, between that and just looking at that stuff that I paint and the stuff that I draw, apparently, I was high on Jacob’s list for drawing the alternate Conan the Barbarian cover.

Around June, Jacob sent me a message saying something about a comic book cover and if I would be willing to paint Conan for the shop. My mind crossed wires and I initially said, “No,” because I knew we only had a month to get it done, give or take. My brain thought he meant a mural. I don't understand why my brain thought that. The next day I went back and checked the message again to see what he meant and pieced it together. He meant a comic book cover. I can do that. I can get that knocked out in a month, especially if I work on it digitally instead of trying to paint it.

Were you a Conan fan?

No, actually, I wouldn't say I was ever a big Conan fan. I had an appreciation for Conan, but I didn't go out of my way for Conan. He found his way into that Sears box every once in a while, too, though. He's another one that I think I like more as an adult than I did as a kid. He didn't have anything special about him when I was a kid. As a kid you want big and flashy. When you're an adult you want more nuance in the story. Conan delivers more on that.

It's like when you were a kid and you watched Star Wars. There were parts that bored you and you didn't care about like when Grand Moff Tarkin is telling you that the Emperor has dissolved the Senate and they will no longer be a concern. Snooze. Where are the laser swords?

Now, the Conan movies were a different beast altogether because everybody likes sword and sorcery movies when you're 10 to 15.

Designing a Conan cover

Josh sent me several pictures of what other alternate covers were going to be for the series. I picked up the Conan Zero for Free Comic Book Day to see what was going on in there. There's a teaser at the end of it that the woman in the story charges in and warns Conan about a coming horde and there's teasers about a zombie fight. People love a zombie fight. There’s your cover.

Ray’s art style

It's just kind of comic-booky, inspired by a lot of anatomical studies and pain. I try to make things look right, it's a wrestle. I never just glide in and get it done. I'm always wrestling with things trying to make everything look just right.

Preferred medium

It looks like my preferred medium is pencil, paper and ink, although I haven't actually done that in a very long time. I like working digitally because I like Ctrl-Z (a keyboard shortcut for undone.) Ctrl-Z gets you out of a lot of trouble. I like working with layers for the same reason. I like being able to flip my work backwards so I can get an idea of if I've made any horrible mistakes that my brain hasn't seen yet. I also like to work in oils. I like doing a lot of oil painting. But I would say primarily I work digitally.

October specials

I like doing a lot of black and gray portrait works. Every October, I do portraits at special discount. Tt's always something with a goth theme. For example, I might do a portrait of Lydia Deetz from “Beetlejuice,” or Wednesday Addams or the whole Addams Family. This year, I'm promoting it as “13 Faces of Halloween.” I've got the Addams Family, but it's the movie versions, because I've never done Angelica Houston as Morticia and I've never done Raul Julia as Gomez. I have Wednesday Addams from the TV show on Netflix, all the way up to a Hannibal Lecter face. I don't see too many tattoos of Hannibal Lecter, so this will be kind of interesting. And a few other various men and women from pop culture that I would like to do. Because these are things that I want to do and not necessarily things that somebody else has come to me for, if you want one of those then you can get a special rate.

Advice for new tattoo artist

I would say draw more, paint more and tattoo as much as you can. These are three things that only get better when you do them more often. You're not going to get better at tattooing by sitting around drawing. You'll get better at drawing and you'll get better at design, but you won't exactly get better at tattooing.

Also, get tattooed where you can watch. Don’t just get tattooed by anybody, get tattooed by somebody you want to tattoo from or who tattoos in the way that you want to tattoo. If you want to get really good at doing black and gray portraiture, for example, come get tattooed by me on your arm where you can sit and watch and see what I do. Ask questions. If your tattoo artist doesn’t want to answer your questions, get tattooed by somebody who will answer the questions.

Tattoo ideas rejected

I have on occasion been able to convince a client to alter their ideas a little bit. Sometimes, I'm presented with a picture of someone's tattoo that a client would like to get. I'll either make modifications or create a picture that's similar but not exact. Presenting the design to them, they often pull out their phone and compare the original picture of someone's tattoo to the design I've provided them. At that point I feel I have to step in and say, "Now, that's someone else's tattoo. This one is your tattoo. We need to discuss how you want it and what changes we need to make here." Pinterest is the best and worst thing to happen for tattoos in decades. People come in already knowing what they want without having to flip through designs. Unfortunately, it's often something someone else has.

I've rejected someone's ideas outright as well. Once, I did a portrait tattoo of a singer, the client came back and wanted to add a shark swimming behind the singer and turning its head as though to eat the singer. I usually try to be diplomatic in my response, but I said that I thought that was a bad idea and if he wanted to find someone else to ruin my work, he's welcome to do it but it won't be me. I never saw him again, and I don't regret it. Asides from those instances, the other rejections are pretty cut and dried. No swastikas, no Confederate flags, no hate. I've never regretting turning down work.