Long View Police sergeant receives Governor's Award

LONG VIEW — On Nov. 9, Sgt. Eddie Marlowe of the Long View Police Department received the Governor’s Award for Volunteer Service during the 2022 Giving From the Heart Volunteer Awards held by the Catawba County United Way.

The Governor’s Award for Volunteer Service honors the true spirit of volunteerism by recognizing individuals that make a significant contribution to their community through volunteer service.

Sgt. Marlowe received the Governor’s Award for Volunteer Service after being nominated from Centro Latino-Hickory and Family Guidance Center for his volunteer services with the two organizations.

“My hope in doing volunteer work is that I make a difference in someone’s life and help encourage them to seek opportunities for themselves," Marlowe said.

"I am honored to receive the Governor’s Award for Volunteer Service and I want to thank Centro Latino-Hickory and the Family Guidance Center for the nomination. It is incredibly rewarding to help others.”

Police Chief T.J. Bates said, “I am proud of Sergeant Eddie Marlowe for receiving this award. His dedication to community is enormous. Sergeant Marlowe brings creativity, initiative, and consistent community involvement to the Long View Police Department.”