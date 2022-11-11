 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Long View Police sergeant receives Governor's Award

  • 0
Marlowe

Sgt. Eddie Marlowe is shown with award.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

LONG VIEW — On Nov. 9, Sgt. Eddie Marlowe of the Long View Police Department received the Governor’s Award for Volunteer Service during the 2022 Giving From the Heart Volunteer Awards held by the Catawba County United Way.

The Governor’s Award for Volunteer Service honors the true spirit of volunteerism by recognizing individuals that make a significant contribution to their community through volunteer service.

Sgt. Marlowe received the Governor’s Award for Volunteer Service after being nominated from Centro Latino-Hickory and Family Guidance Center for his volunteer services with the two organizations.

“My hope in doing volunteer work is that I make a difference in someone’s life and help encourage them to seek opportunities for themselves," Marlowe said.

"I am honored to receive the Governor’s Award for Volunteer Service and I want to thank Centro Latino-Hickory and the Family Guidance Center for the nomination. It is incredibly rewarding to help others.”

People are also reading…

Police Chief T.J. Bates said, “I am proud of Sergeant Eddie Marlowe for receiving this award. His dedication to community is enormous. Sergeant Marlowe brings creativity, initiative, and consistent community involvement to the Long View Police Department.”

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Elon Musk warns Twitter staff to prepare for 'difficult times ahead'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert