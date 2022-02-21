Long View police officers are now wearing body cameras

The Town of Long View has invested nearly $200,000 in body cameras for police officers.
The body cameras are mounted on the officer’s uniform and visible, according to a news release from the Long View Police Department. All uniformed members of the patrol division and investigators are using them.
Long View joins other departments in Catawba County that have officers wearing body cameras including, Hickory Police, Newton Police, Conover Police, Maiden Police and Claremont Police departments. The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office also has cameras for their deputies.
Brookford police officers do not wear body cameras.
Long View’s Town Council approved a five-year contract with Axon Enterprise, Inc., an American company that specializes in developing technology and weapons products for civilians, law enforcement and the military.
The contract, cameras and data storage will cost the Town of Long View $185,914.50, according to Long View Police Chief T.J. Bates.
“We are fortunate to have professional and dedicated police officers serving our community,” Long View Mayor Marla Thompson said in the news release. “By equipping them with the tools to better perform their jobs, we are ultimately helping to better our community.”
Axon Enterprise is providing the body-worn cameras. They will also store all the footage and data recorded on the devices, according to police.
Body cameras will give officers the ability to record video and audio of police encounters and interactions with the public. This technology will also provide a new type of evidence and improve transparency with the community, according to police.
“The implementation of body-worn cameras within the agency will allow members of the Long View Police Department to continue our commitment to transparency and the highest level of accountability to the community we serve,” Chief Bates said in the news release. “Body-worn cameras are welcomed and needed and I applaud our officers for embracing this technology as we continue to move forward with innovative police strategies.”
Officers will be able to access the footage at any time through their Axon account, according to Bates.