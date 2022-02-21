Long View police officers are now wearing body cameras

Axon Enterprise is providing the body-worn cameras. They will also store all the footage and data recorded on the devices, according to police.

Body cameras will give officers the ability to record video and audio of police encounters and interactions with the public. This technology will also provide a new type of evidence and improve transparency with the community, according to police.

“The implementation of body-worn cameras within the agency will allow members of the Long View Police Department to continue our commitment to transparency and the highest level of accountability to the community we serve,” Chief Bates said in the news release. “Body-worn cameras are welcomed and needed and I applaud our officers for embracing this technology as we continue to move forward with innovative police strategies.”

Officers will be able to access the footage at any time through their Axon account, according to Bates.

