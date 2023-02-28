Slow down. That’s the message the Long View Police Department is sending motorists with two LED speed limit signs.

Long View police received the signs in January and began posting them in high-traffic areas in early February. One sign was placed on Second Avenue NW in front of the Long View Recreation Center. The second sign was along 34th Street NW, Maj. Justin Reid said.

During a seven-day period, 15,111 vehicles traveled eastbound on Second Avenue NW and 13,422 vehicles traveled south on 34th Street NW, Reid said.

“The way the radar signs work is they’re only picking up vehicles that are coming towards the sign,” Reid said. “Technically it could be twice that number.”

The speed limit on Second Avenue NW is 45 mph. The average speed for the eastbound vehicles was 42 mph. Reid said 50% of the vehicles were traveling 43 mph or less and 85% of the vehicles were traveling 48 mph or less.

The speed limit on 34th Street NW is 35 mph. The vehicles traveled 34 mph on average. Reid said 50% of those vehicles traveled 34 mph or less and 85% traveled 41 mph or less.

“There were some things that were surprising,” Reid said. “Number one is the amount of traffic coming through there. I wouldn’t have thought it was that many cars, but the numbers don’t lie.” He added the other thing that surprised him was that many of the cars were maintaining the speed limits.

Reid said the signs use the same technology as radars used in patrol cars to measure speeds.

Davey Anderson, an investigator with the department, said both roads are busy with traffic. Reid added that the department has received numerous complaints of speeding in both areas. The complaints are a main reason why Second Avenue NW and 34th Street NW were the first roads to be monitored.

Reid said people use Second Avenue NW to travel from the Burke County side of the Hickory Regional Airport into Hickory. He said 34th Street NW is used to move from Second Avenue to First Avenue in Long View.

The roads will be monitored for at least a month. The department will gather the data on a weekly basis, Reid said. The signs are portable. Reid said the next area the department plans to monitor is 33rd Street SW, which runs from the Piggly Wiggly grocery store across Interstate 40 and out of the city limits.

“We have had several complaints and that is a hotspot for speeding tickets,” Reid said. “We’ve had a lot of speeding violations enforced there.”

As the cars drive by, their speed is displayed with LED lights. A white strobe light flashes to catch the drivers’ attention, Reid said.

“Speed is one of the major contributors to traffic crashes,” Reid said. “So, if we can reduce the number of people traveling above the posted speed limit and assess the speeds, we can prevent more traffic accidents.”

The speeding complaints are what pushed the department to pursue a grant through the N.C. Department of Public Safety to acquire the signs, Anderson said.

Anderson applied for the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant, which is in honor of a fallen police officer. The grant is specifically for equipment, such as speed limit radar signs and handheld radios, which police departments cannot afford through local funding, he said.

The grant covered the full cost of the signs which was $6,030, Anderson said. Reid said the grant took approximately a year to get approved.