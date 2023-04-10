Want to nominate a Notable Neighbor? Did Uncle Bill work as a stunt double for Burt Reynolds and love to talk about it? Does your friend have a collection of salt shakers so vast that it is both interesting and a bit embarrassing? Do you know someone that loves to tell stories from their life and is eager to see the best ones in print? Drop us a note at news@hickoryrecord.com and tell us about a person interesting enough to be a Notable Neighbor.

Cameron McClure said he has never longed for a 9-to-5 job and civilian life.

McClure said a future in the U.S. Army made sense.

“As a kid, I think it started with the cool guys in uniform that everybody loved and respected,” he said.

McClure added, “As I grew, really knowing what they do, who they are and their ability to serve is what kept me interested. It just meshed with who I am. I think as a kid, I knew that. I spent every waking moment outside in the woods, and seeing these guys are doing the exact same thing while they’re serving and protecting just made sense for a career.”

McClure, 21, is a senior at Appalachian State University. He is studying criminal justice with a minor in military science and leadership. As part of his degree requirements, McClure applied for an internship at the Long View Police Department. He will complete the internship in May.

McClure also is in the Army ROTC at Appalachian State. His participation in ROTC earned him a position as a second lieutenant in the Army.

“Cameron has been an outstanding intern for this agency,” Long View Police Chief T.J. Bates said. “He has a great attitude and has connected not only with our agency members but the community. We are thankful Cameron decided to do his internship at the Long View Police Department.”

McClure is from Mint Hill. He said he has an older brother and a younger brother. McClure’s family is important to him, he said.

McClure discussed his interest in criminal justice and a military career. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Military goals

Initially, I have a seven-year contract. My short-term goal, right now, is to graduate ranger school. That’s something I’ll do as an infantry lieutenant probably within the next year. After that, ideally, I’d like to get to a ranger regiment, which is a small unit, a more elite force within the Army. In the grand scheme, I’d like to make a career. I’d like to do my 20 years and hopefully retire as a lieutenant colonel sometime down the road.

Second lieutenant’s job

The role of a second lieutenant, specifically in the infantry, is a platoon leader. The basic rank structure within an infantry unit starts with the most operational level: a battalion. You go down from there. A battalion is filled with companies, and companies are filled with platoons. So, I’ll be a platoon leader who is ultimately responsible for a platoon of 40 people. I’ll have subordinate leaders and co-leaders like a platoon sergeant.

Studying criminal justice

I’ve just been interested in the criminal justice world, with policing and federal agencies. So really, it just sparked my interest and I would like to go back for a master’s degree one day. Pairing my military experience with criminal justice to maybe one day end up in some cool three-letter agency, if that’s something I’d like to pursue after the military.

Long View police internship

So far with the internship, I’ve hopped around all parts of Long View PD. I’ve been shadowing criminal investigations. I’ve rode around with patrol and visited the schools with Sgt. Eddie Marlowe, the community resource officer. Beyond that, I’ve got to meet a lot of cool people. Eddie got me in with the State Bureau of Investigations and I spoke to some U.S. Secret Service agents.

Memorable internship experiences

We’ve done a lot of fun things with policing around the community. I think the most memorable thing for me has been the people in the community. It’s been an incredibly welcoming community. Everybody within the town government has been great. I think how supportive and helpful the entire agency has been (is) the most memorable over any of the cool policing things we’ve done, such as serving warrants and conducting traffic stops.

Interesting police departments

If I became a police officer, I would prefer either patrol or criminal investigations. I like getting out on the road and seeing how the officers here interact with the community. That’s been great. With criminal investigations, I like seeing how they function and how they pick up where the patrol has left off, kind of the other side of those initial traffic stops and interactions with the community.

Knowledge of law enforcement

I’ve learned a lot about policing itself and how police agencies operate. I’ve learned about the officers themselves and the community within law enforcement. I’ve seen that it’s more than just enforcing the law. What makes a good officer is somebody that genuinely cares about their community and helping people versus just writing the tickets and taking down bad guys. Policing is more community oriented. That’s probably my biggest takeaway so far.

Leadership skills







The internship taught me a lot about leadership. I think a lot of the men and women in this agency and in this town government are great leaders. I’ve been able to learn from their leadership styles. Being someone that will be a leader of an organization within the Army, I think that’s been my biggest focus here.

Expectations for internship

I don’t know if I had any expectations. I came in pretty blind. I haven’t been through basic law enforcement training. I don’t have any family members that have been in law enforcement. So really past what I’ve learned at App State about policing itself, which is just a small portion of the greater criminal justice program, I didn’t know what to expect when I came here. How do I feel now? I love it. I think it’s piqued my interest in law enforcement. It’s something I could see myself doing. I wake up every day and I can’t wait to drive the hour down to Long View to see everybody and see what we can get into for the day.

Hobbies related to career

I grew up outside. I’ve always been into hunting and fishing, which is pretty applicable with me going into the infantry. I’ve wrestled my whole life.

I started wrestling in seventh grade all the way through my senior year of high school. Since I’ve been out of high school, I volunteered and coached a middle school wrestling team in Watauga.

Wrestling coach

It was one of the most rewarding experiences that I’ve had throughout college. Wrestling is something that’s very important to me. I think that the skills that you learn in wrestling, personal accountability and mental toughness, are important. With an individual sport like that, you get out what you put in. The work ethic is really important. Being able to instill that in middle schoolers, who I think are at ages in their life where they need to learn those skills, has been amazing.

Biggest challenge

Deciding and being confident for myself to pursue the goals I have, like the military. I have very supportive parents, but as any parent would, hearing, “I want to go into the Army,” was not something that they were too thrilled about. Easing my parents and family into that, because I’m a very family-oriented person, has been challenging. Ripping off the Band-Aid and knowing that deep down I’ve always wanted to be in the Army infantry and really going head on in that has been challenging.