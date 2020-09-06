Long View Police honored

Open Door Baptist Church recently honored the Long View Police Department. Long View Police Chief T.J. Bates was in attendance to accept an appreciation plaque.
Also, each of the 19 officers of the Long View force was given a $100 Visa gift card. I
n August of 2019, Open Door Baptist Church began the process of merging with Penelope Baptist Church. Shawn Davis has been the pastor of Open Door Baptist Church since March 2012.
