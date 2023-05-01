Long View police dog Lucca barked excitedly as his handler Sgt. Derek Trivett approached his vehicle. Soon, Lucca would be outside.

As Trivett rapidly called out the German commands for sit, lie down, stay, and heel, Lucca obeyed without hesitation. When told to heel, Lucca stayed beside Trivett’s leg as they walked along a patch of grass.

These are the main commands that will be taught during the Long View Citizen’s K-9 Academy in May.

“(The academy) is an opportunity to build rapport with the community,” Trivett said. “And also help people with their canines so that they can have better communication between the animal and the handler.”

Trivett has been Lucca’s handler for about a year. Trivett has been a police K-9 handler for 30 months. He previously worked as a K-9 handler for the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office. Trivett will be one of three instructors for the new academy.

“I’ve spent the last nine years working with dogs and learning from anybody that could teach me,” Trivett said. “What I’ve found is it’s very rewarding. And if it’s rewarding for me, and I feel that way, I think it’s an opportunity to help others feel that type of reward with their animals.”

The bond between Trivett and Lucca was evident as they played and trained together. Lucca’s eyes stayed fixed on Trivett. Trivett would enthusiastically tell Lucca that he is a good boy while petting and scratching Lucca’s back.

“(Lucca is) family to me,” Trivett said. “Every day he goes to work with me and every day he comes home with me.”

Trivett is the person who pitched the idea to have a K-9 academy. He said he hopes to host the basic obedience lessons annually.

Participants have until May 12 to apply. Classes will begin May 17. Space is limited. Long View residents will have top priority. The academy is open to residents of Catawba and Burke counties, too.

Classes will be held at the Long View Recreation Center located at 3107 Second Ave. NW.

The hour-long classes will be every Wednesday at 6 p.m. for seven weeks, according to a Facebook post by the town of Long View.

The first class will be a presentation about expectations and goals, Trivett said.

“We’ll start with basic obedience on leash right from the start, basic heeling on the leash,” Trivett said. “People don’t realize it, but what you feel, the dog feels. If you’re aggravated or frustrated, the dog knows, and they’ll shut down. So, the first thing is really getting people acclimated as well as the dog.”

Trivett said the department has received inquiries and applications from residents in other areas, such as Lincoln County. He added that the department will consider those applications if space is available.

The other two instructors are Maj. Justin Reid and Capt. Dennis Hardin.

Reid has been a police officer for 13 years. He worked as a K-9 handler for the Lenoir Police Department and the Long View Police Department, according to the Facebook post.

Hardin has been a police officer for more than 13 years. He served as the Long View K-9 handler for three years, according to the post.

Trivett said the class will be no more than 15 people.

The dogs will start by learning commands while on a leash. Trivett said the goal is to have the dogs obeying commands with and without a leash by the end of the classes.

The owners will be taught how to use markers and cues. Trivett said along with voice commands, the dogs will learn how to understand hand signals.

“Marker or cue training is training involving a specific word, noise or the use of clicker sound tool,” Reid said. “After repetitive training, the dog will associate certain sounds or clicks to certain actions expected by the owner.”

Participants must be 16 years of age or older. Participants between the ages of 16 and 18 must have a parent or guardian with them, the post said.

The dogs must be 6 months or older. Households can only bring one dog. Applicants are subject to background checks and will have to sign a release of liability, the post said.

The dogs have to be vaccinated for distemper, parvo, rabies and kennel cough. Up-to-date immunization records must be submitted before the first class. The dogs must also receive regular flea and tick treatments, the post said.

The department will provide leashes and collars for participants that need one, Trivett said. Applications can be submitted in person at the Long View Police Department or submitted via email to dtrivett@longviewnc.gov.

The Long View Police Department is located at 2404 First Ave. SW.