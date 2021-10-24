Long View pastors aim to help community address poverty, lack of health care options

In a small chapel in Long View, David Stikeleather stood before a group of about a dozen people and spoke about unity.
The group included several pastors, like Stikeleather, and community leaders. The group began meeting monthly in June at the urging of Stikeleather, who is pastor at Christ United Baptist Church and chaplain for the Long View Police Department.
The goal is to help their community.
“When we started meeting, our primary concern was to be able to work together because … we can accomplish much more together than we ever can apart from each other,” Stikeleather said.
The group formed to build a stronger relationship with the local police department, which has allowed churches to step in and help when police encounter people in need, Stikeleather said.
The relationships led to churches providing people with food, water, shelter and even fixing a water line, Long View Police Chief T.J. Bates said. “The way you all are out in the community and willing to help — we are so grateful,” Bates said to the group at the latest meeting.
The group created the Long View Community Assistance Program. The members agreed to help those in need who are referred to them. A pamphlet dispersed through the community points people to the program.
In September, an article in the Hickory Daily Record caught Stikeleather’s attention. The article detailed data that showed a census tract in Long View has the lowest life expectancy of any tract in the county.
The life expectancy in much of Long View is about 65 years. The county’s average life expectancy is about 77 years, according to Catawba County Public Health’s 2019 community health assessment.
The disparity is caused by many factors, including poverty, lack of transportation, lack of health care in the area, a low median wage, low English proficiency and more, according to Catawba County Public Health. The article sparked conversation in the community, Stikeleather said.
“It’s been a great experience over the last month being able to talk to people about this article and the concerns we have,” Stikeleather said. “This article basically laid out the reasons we’ve been doing what we’re doing (meeting). We just didn’t know it.”
For the group’s October meeting, Stikeleather invited Catawba County Public Health Strategist Honey Estrada to talk about the factors that determine community health.
The group of pastors and representatives from eight churches, the police and public health discussed how churches can play a role in addressing the lack of health care, transportation or simply creating relationships with underserved or minority communities.
Estrada said relationships are key, and take time.
“We are trying to break down walls that are as wide as the ocean and as tall as mountains. It is going to take time to break through those barriers,” Estrada said. “We are talking about a strong lack of trust with any government, public-facing entity. These people are scared. They’re timid, and they’ve been hurt before. How do we continue to build those relationships to be strong and trustworthy? It takes time.”
The group decided to have a representative join LiveWell Catawba, a coalition of community organizations focusing on improving the health of Catawba County.
Stikeleather said he hopes to foster more efforts for participating churches to work together, such as a day to give away food and clothes or work with a new medical center. The churches include Christ United Baptist Church, Word of Life Church, Hickory Seventh-day Adventist Church, Open Door Baptist Church, Longview Church of God, 3:16 Christian Community Church, Bethel United Methodist Church and the Catawba Valley Baptist Association.
“Our primary task as churches is to change our community. We all agree on that,” Stikeleather said. “That’s where our heart has been. We want to impact this community for Christ, and the way we do that is by impacting people’s lives.”