Long View pastors aim to help community address poverty, lack of health care options

In a small chapel in Long View, David Stikeleather stood before a group of about a dozen people and spoke about unity.

The group included several pastors, like Stikeleather, and community leaders. The group began meeting monthly in June at the urging of Stikeleather, who is pastor at Christ United Baptist Church and chaplain for the Long View Police Department.

The goal is to help their community.

“When we started meeting, our primary concern was to be able to work together because … we can accomplish much more together than we ever can apart from each other,” Stikeleather said.

The group formed to build a stronger relationship with the local police department, which has allowed churches to step in and help when police encounter people in need, Stikeleather said.

The relationships led to churches providing people with food, water, shelter and even fixing a water line, Long View Police Chief T.J. Bates said. “The way you all are out in the community and willing to help — we are so grateful,” Bates said to the group at the latest meeting.

