Long View officers played a major role during Sunday Trump rally

Law officers from Catawba and Burke counties played a role in security and traffic coordination at the Trump rally Sunday evening, Maj. Charlie Morris with the Long View Police Department said.

Morris said he arrived at the Hickory Airport around 7 a.m. on Sunday. The officers had 48 hours to prepare for the event.

Officers with the Long View Police department assisted with coordinating traffic from the event both in and around the town. Long View Fire and Public Works also assisted.

“With a fluid event, it takes patience and working as a team with other departments,” Morris said.

Officers did see some minor incidents occur during the rally. Those were mostly due to impatience with traffic, Morris said.

A total of 18 Long View Police officers worked during the event, both with coordinating traffic and answering calls.

The event cost the town of Long View $30,000 to have their police, fire and public works working on Sunday.

Morris said it is important to recognize not just officers who helped control traffic at the event but also those who answered calls back at the police office. He said the number of calls the department received went up during the event.