Long View Lions to have broom sale, bucket brigade

LONG VIEW — If you've ever wondered how to get in touch with your local Lions Club, make a donation to the organization or purchase a Lions Club broom, your opportunity is coming Saturday, June 19.

On Saturday, the Long View Lions Club has scheduled a broom sale and bucket brigade from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Lions Club members are to meet at 9 a.m. in Fresh Air Galaxy Food Centers parking lot, located 339 First Ave. SW in Long View. Volunteering in shifts, Long View Lions will be conducting their bucket brigade at the traffic lights at the intersections of 33rd Street SW and First Avenue, SW adjacent to Fresh Air Galaxy Food Centers and Shear Faith Hair Design. Proceeds from this event will benefit the blind/visually impaired, secure eyeglasses and eye exams for financially needy children, and other Lions Club charities.

Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, the Long View Lions Club did not schedule their spring bucket brigade and broom sale. Lions will be selling a dust pan and assortment of whisk, children(hearth), angle head and soft bristle synthetic, household, warehouse/patio, and push brooms. These durable Lions Club brooms prices range from $6 to $18. Another local Lions Club broom sale and bucket brigade will be held in the fall.

For more information regarding Lions Club International or NC Lions Inc., check out their websites. You are invited to check out the Long View Lions Facebook Pages.