Long View Lions recycling eyeglasses

LONG VIEW - While you were doing your spring cleaning did you find in your dresser drawer, attic, or garage a pair of unwanted eyeglasses? Don’t know what to do with them?
Donate, deposit, and recycle them in one of the Lions Recycle for Sight boxes that have been placed at optometrist and ophthalmologist offices, eye care centers, and other Hickory businesses.
Your unwanted eyeglasses can make a big change in another person’s life. State and federal public health laws prevent recyclable eyeglasses to be used in the United States, so they are distributed to people in developing countries throughout the world.
The Lions Club accepts new and used, prescription children and adult eyeglasses, safety glasses and prescription and non-prescription sunglasses. Broken or incomplete glasses are not accepted. Concerns about possible eye infections means contact lens cannot be recycled.
Lions count, sort by type/style, and transport donated eyeglasses to NC Lions Inc. headquarters at Camp Dogwood in Sherrills Ford. Glasses are shipped to one of 18 recycling centers to be cleaned, sorted and packaged for overseas distribution.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.