Long View Lions Club to sell brooms, raffle tickets

HICKORY — The Long View Lions Club will be selling brooms and raffle tickets and recruiting new members during an event from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23.

The event will be held under a tent at 204 U.S. 321 across from McDonald's and Dunkin Donuts. The Lions will be selling dust pans, and an assortment of brooms including whisk, children's, camping, hearth, angle-head, soft synthetic bristle, household, warehouse/patio, and push brooms in a variety of price range. Proceeds from the Lions Club broom sales will benefit the blind/visually impaired and other Lions Club charities.

Also, the Long View Lions Club will be selling Camp Dogwood raffle tickets for $1 per ticket or a book of 12 tickets for $10. Proceeds from these raffle tickets support Camp Dogwood, a recreational facility for the blind/visually impaired, owned and operated by the NC Lions, located in Sherrills Ford on Lake Norman.

Participants in the raffle have an opportunity to win prizes, including $15,000 cash, $1,000 cash, $500 cash, a two-day beach or mountain getaway, and gift certificates.