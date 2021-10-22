Long View Lions Club to sell brooms, raffle tickets

HICKORY — The Long View Lions Club will be selling brooms and raffle tickets and recruiting new members during an event from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23.
The event will be held under a tent at 204 U.S. 321 across from McDonald's and Dunkin Donuts. The Lions will be selling dust pans, and an assortment of brooms including whisk, children's, camping, hearth, angle-head, soft synthetic bristle, household, warehouse/patio, and push brooms in a variety of price range. Proceeds from the Lions Club broom sales will benefit the blind/visually impaired and other Lions Club charities.
Also, the Long View Lions Club will be selling Camp Dogwood raffle tickets for $1 per ticket or a book of 12 tickets for $10. Proceeds from these raffle tickets support Camp Dogwood, a recreational facility for the blind/visually impaired, owned and operated by the NC Lions, located in Sherrills Ford on Lake Norman.
Participants in the raffle have an opportunity to win prizes, including $15,000 cash, $1,000 cash, $500 cash, a two-day beach or mountain getaway, and gift certificates.
Lions Club International, the world's largest co-educational service organizations with over 1.4 million members in over 46,000 clubs in 210 countries and geographic areas, was founded in 1917 in Chicago, Illinois. Lions Club International's motto is "We Serve," and its slogan is "Loving, Individuals Offering Needed Services."
The Long View Lions Club was organized on May 9,1950 and chartered on June 30,1950. The Long View Lions Club meets the second and fourth Tuesday evenings in the Long View Recreation Center, located at 3017 Second Ave., NW in Long View.
During the 2019-2020 fiscal year, several different charities and organizations were beneficiaries of the Long View Lions Club's generosity, hard work and humanitarian efforts included purchasing over 9,000 pounds of food for The Salvation Army and other food pantries, conducting clinical eye and diabetes screenings at no charge, purchasing blankets and tarps for the homeless, supporting Camp Dogwood for the blind, sponsoring eye examinations and purchasing eyeglasses for the needy, securing white mobility canes for the blind, supporting clinical eye research, and coordinating a Sight For Kids Project by securing eyeglasses for elementary school students in Catawba County.
The Long View Lions is always seeking dedicated, community-minded men and women 21 years old and older with innovative ideas, technology and leadership skills to join their ranks to assist with various service projects and fundraisers. For more information about the Long View Lions Club, visit its Facebook page. For more information about Lions Club International and NC Lions, Inc, visit their websites:
Lions Club International: http://www.lionsclubs.org
NC Lions, Inc. http://nclionsinc.org