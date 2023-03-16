HICKORY — Do you think your chili is among the best in town? Why not put your chili recipe to the test? Or perhaps you enjoy eating a variety of chili recipes?

After a two-year hiatus, The Long View Lions Club’s 11th annual Chili Cook-off sponsored by Long View Drug will be held on Saturday, April 1, at Long View Recreation Center, 3107 Second Ave. NW in Hickory (across the street from the Hickory Airport runway).

Proceeds from the Long View Lions Club Chili Cook-off will go back into the local community.

To complete with your best chili recipe, download an entry form and entry requirements at longviewlions.org/chili.html or e-mail your name, phone number and e-mail address to chili@longviewlions.org . Registration deadline to enter is Saturday, March 18. Prize money will be awarded for first place ($100), second place ($75) and third place ($50) winners.

The Chili- Cook-off will open from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. for the general public. There are three different admission prices for the general public:

• $10, children at least 12 years old and adults

• $5, children 11 to 4 years old

• Free, children 3 years old and younger

Soft drinks, cornbread, hot dogs, dessert, and all-you-can- eat chili will be served. Also, you will have an opportunity to participant in drawings and listen to live entertainment.

Lions Club International, the world’s largest coeducational service club, with 1.4 million members in over 47,000 clubs in 210 countries, was founded in 1917. The clubs sponsor thousands of programs for the blind and visually impaired around the world.

The Long View Lions members contribute numerous community service hours annually without receiving any monetary compensation. Its service projects include volunteering at Corner Table Backpack Program; supporting/volunteering at Camp Dogwood for the Blind at Sherrills Ford; collecting, sorting, and recycling eyeglasses, hearing aids, and cell phones; supporting the McCune Community, an assisted living center, located in Black Mountain, owned and operated by District 31-L Lions; participating in NC Adopt- -A-Highway in Long View; sponsoring Unifour Lions Children Sight Program; and collecting and donating non-perishable items for area food pantries.

The Long View Lions Club is actively recruiting community-service-minded volunteers and members. The Long View Lions Club meets the first and third Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at the Long View Recreation Center.