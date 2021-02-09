Long View Lions Club plans fishing tournament

HICKORY — The Long View Lions Club will host their 11th annual Team Bass Fishing Tournament on Saturday, March 27, from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Lake Hickory Wittenburg Access, 89 Wildlife Access Road, Hickory.
The tournament will be held regardless of allowable weather conditions; however, the tournament officials may change starting times as it is deemed necessary for the safety of the contestants. Snow date will be Saturday, April 3, at the same time and location.
Entry fee is $90 per boat/team, cash or check only, with deadline of March 21 for pre-registering. The first 25 pre-registered boats/teams will receive an event T-shirt with the sponsors’ names printed on the back. All tournament rules should be read carefully before signing the completed entry form when registering.
Prizes to be awarded: First place $1,000; second place $500; third place $300. There will be a 100% pay back side pot and 100% pay back big fish pot. A $200 kicker for Foothills Marine purchased boat to the winner. In addition, there will be a drawing for several door prizes. This event is a sanctioned Skeeter Real Money Tournament.
In accordance with NC Wildlife Resources Commission COVID-19 guidelines, face covering and social distance must be followed at all times except when on the water.
Proceeds from the Long View Lions Team Bass Fishing Tournament will support Lions Club charities. Last year, this Lions Club purchased 9,000 pounds of food for The Salvation Army and other local food pantries, conducted clinical eye screenings and diabetic screenings at no cost, purchased blankets and tarps for the homeless, supported Camp Dogwood, sponsored eye examinations and purchased eyeglasses for the needy, secured white canes for blind, supported clinical eye research, and Sights for Kids Project,which secures eyeglasses for elementary school students.
The tournament committee is still seeking sponsorship ads to be printed on the back of the event T-shirt.
For more information regarding the Long View Lions Bass Fishing Tournament, contact Lion Eric Killian, fishing tournament chair, at 828-455-4936 or blademannc@yahoo.com.