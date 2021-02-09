Long View Lions Club plans fishing tournament

HICKORY — The Long View Lions Club will host their 11th annual Team Bass Fishing Tournament on Saturday, March 27, from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Lake Hickory Wittenburg Access, 89 Wildlife Access Road, Hickory.

The tournament will be held regardless of allowable weather conditions; however, the tournament officials may change starting times as it is deemed necessary for the safety of the contestants. Snow date will be Saturday, April 3, at the same time and location.

Entry fee is $90 per boat/team, cash or check only, with deadline of March 21 for pre-registering. The first 25 pre-registered boats/teams will receive an event T-shirt with the sponsors’ names printed on the back. All tournament rules should be read carefully before signing the completed entry form when registering.

Prizes to be awarded: First place $1,000; second place $500; third place $300. There will be a 100% pay back side pot and 100% pay back big fish pot. A $200 kicker for Foothills Marine purchased boat to the winner. In addition, there will be a drawing for several door prizes. This event is a sanctioned Skeeter Real Money Tournament.

In accordance with NC Wildlife Resources Commission COVID-19 guidelines, face covering and social distance must be followed at all times except when on the water.