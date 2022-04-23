Long View Lions Club plans Brooms and Blooms event

HICKORY — In keeping with the old expression "April showers bring May flowers," The Long View Lions Club has scheduled a Brooms and Blooms Sale on Saturday, May 7, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 2475 North Center St. in the Northgate Plaza parking lot.

An assortment of flowers, plants, ferns and more will be sold. All plants are grown locally.

To pre-order or preview the Lions plant inventory list with growing tips, you should go to www.longviewlions.org. The Long View Lions Club is set up to accept PayPal or credit cards on pre-orders. Pre-orders will be pulled first and set aside on the day of the sale from the Lions available inventory. Cash, local checks, PayPal and credit cards with ID will be accepted at the sale.

Also, the Lions Club members wearing either their blue and gold or orange vests will be selling brooms and dust pans.

The proceeds from the Long View Lions Club sale support community projects including The Lions Vision Van, Camp Dogwood, Kids Sight Program, the Marjorie McCune Community, NC Lions Visually Impaired Fishing Tournament, and other Lions Club charities.

For more information regarding the Lions Broom and Bloom sale, contact Lion Wayne Houser at 704-418-9357. To learn more about Long View Lions Club, check out their website and Facebook page.