Long View Lions Club organizes vision screening

CATAWBA — Long View Lions Club spearheaded a vision screening event for children on May 1 at the Mount Sinai McCreary Community Center in Catawba.

Nineteen children were screened at the event, which was a first for the Long View Lions Club’s “Sight for Kids” project using the new North Carolina Lions Inc. Mobile Vision Van.

“Along with the gracious consent of pastor Donald Gray and the Mount Sinai McCreary Community Center, we screened the kids and accessed our logistics plan so that with the 2021-2022 school year, we can address more kids who need our help,” said Wayne Houser, vice president of the Long View Lions Club.

“We invited local school nurses and other Lions Clubs to assist in this event,” Houser continued. “Our hope is we will be able to make our surrounding community aware of the need in our schools and what the Lions focus and mission are all about. We also hope to attract local support to help us in acquiring a mobile screening unit that can be dedicated to the Unifour area. At the present time, there is one Mobile Vision Van, and the need is there for more mobile vans to allow us to be able to serve the need.”