Long View Lions Club organizes vision screening

CATAWBA — Long View Lions Club spearheaded a vision screening event for children on May 1 at the Mount Sinai McCreary Community Center in Catawba.
Nineteen children were screened at the event, which was a first for the Long View Lions Club’s “Sight for Kids” project using the new North Carolina Lions Inc. Mobile Vision Van.
“Along with the gracious consent of pastor Donald Gray and the Mount Sinai McCreary Community Center, we screened the kids and accessed our logistics plan so that with the 2021-2022 school year, we can address more kids who need our help,” said Wayne Houser, vice president of the Long View Lions Club.
“We invited local school nurses and other Lions Clubs to assist in this event,” Houser continued. “Our hope is we will be able to make our surrounding community aware of the need in our schools and what the Lions focus and mission are all about. We also hope to attract local support to help us in acquiring a mobile screening unit that can be dedicated to the Unifour area. At the present time, there is one Mobile Vision Van, and the need is there for more mobile vans to allow us to be able to serve the need.”
The Long View Lions Club started its project in 2018 and termed the project “Sight for Kids.” Initially it partnered with Southwest Primary, and its goal was to address the needs of six kids with an exam and fitting of glasses. Due to its success, along with partners Dr. Alan Winesett and Treasure White, the club recognized there was more need of this type in all the Hickory City Schools system. In the 2019-20 school year, the club identified 22 youngsters and was in the process of addressing their needs when COVID-19 temporarily shut the project down.
“In the 2021-2022 school year, we have plans to begin the project again, and along with the NCLI mobile screening unit, hopefully we can address the kids in need more efficiently and faster,” Houser said. “We recognize that the pandemic of 2020 is going to place a financial strain on more families, and this year we can help impact more kids with a life-changing event.”
North Carolina Lions Inc. is transitioning from its one mobile screening unit to five mobile screening vans. The vans will carry new updated equipment that will allow volunteers to now screen children where in the past the mobile screening unit was only able to screen adults. Some units will carry equipment to examine both adults and children. Each van costs about $50,000.
“This new initiative by NCLI is to follow the lead from other regions of Lions Clubs International who have expanded their program with the ‘Lions Kidsight USA’ program,” Houser said.
“Lions International recognized that Lions could increase their impact on vision by helping kids achieve better sight at a critical time in their life that would last their lifetime.”
At the May 1 event, volunteers were able to determine prescriptions and fit the eyeglass frames for nine children. Two children were found to have issues that were referred to an office for in-depth examination.
Lions Club was founded in Illinois in 1917, and became international in 1920. In 1925, while Helen Keller was keynote speaker at a Lions Clubs International convention, she challenged the Lions to become “the knights of the blind in the crusade against darkness.” Today, Lions Clubs International has more than 1.4 million members in 46,000 clubs.
The Long View Lions Club was founded in 1950. Like the international Lions organization, its main focus is still the prevention of blindness.