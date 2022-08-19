Long View Lions Club installs officers, directors

LONG VIEW — Lion Dawson Hart, second vice district governor and immediate past president of the Long View Lions Club, recently installed the 2022-2023 Long View Lions Club officers and board of directors at their installations and awards banquet at the Long View Recreation Center.

Hart instructed each elected officer to stand as their name was called, highlighting their duties and responsibilities and administering their oath.

The 2022-2023 Long View Lions Club officers and board of directors are Lion Alice-Faye Peugh, president; Lion Elizabeth " Liz" Hart, first vice president; Lion Robert A. Tomlinson, second vice president and Tail Twister; Lion Scott Bolick; secretary; Lion Jim Peugh, treasurer; Lion Joe Cook, board chair; and Lion Justin Austin, membership chair.

Following the installation, Hart expressed his gratitude to those members for for their willingness to serve as club officers. Also, he presented each of the members present with a special certificate of appreciation enumerating their accomplishments and participation in various service projects, fundraisers, and involvement at the local, zone, district, and state level during the past year.

Lions Club International is the world's largest coeducational humanitarian service organization with almost 1.5 million members, with over 46,000 clubs in 210 countries and geographic regions. Lions Clubs was founded in 1917 and became international in 1920.

The Long View Lions Club meets the first and third Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at the Long View Recreation Center, 3107 Second Ave. in Hickory.