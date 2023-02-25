In 2021, Christ United Baptist Church Pastor David Stikeleather was confounded by a Hickory Daily Record article that said the average life expectancy in Long View was around 65 years.

The news story inspired his group, the Long View Faith Coalition, to focus on the health of the town. In response, the coalition has formed more than 30 partnerships to assess and address needs in Long View.

This year, the coalition will be working with Catawba County Public Health on an upcoming community health assessment, Stikeleather said. The assessment will be an opportunity to gather data on the needs of the community.

To get accurate local data, the coalition and its partnerships are urging Long View residents to participate in the countywide assessment, Stikeleather said. If more Long View residents are aware, more may participate. And the more who participate, the more reflective the data will be of the area’s needs.

Stikeleather said that, so far, outreaches have been somewhat effective. Another tactic will be going door-to-door, he said. He added that the town has been posting on signs and social media to raise awareness.

With up-to-date, local data, Stikeleather said the coalition will be able to address community needs they are unaware of, rather than needs they assume the community has. “Because we may be wrong,” he said. “We may find other needs that we didn’t know were there, and we’ll be able to address those instead of using data that’s four years old.”

The last community health assessment was in 2019, prior to the pandemic, Stikeleather said.

Originally, the coalition formed to work with the Long View Police Department, according to a previous article. Their goal was to help those who either refused help from police, or needed resources the police could not offer. The coalition now has 36 partnerships total, said Long View Police Chief T.J. Bates after the coalition’s meeting this week.

Bates said their partnership has greatly improved the police department’s relationship with the community.

Stikeleather and Bates meet every week, Bates said. Bates relays information about resources from Stikeleather to his officers, he said.

“(So), if folks don’t want law enforcement’s help … at least we can say, ‘Hey, you might not want our help, but here’s someone you can call,’” Bates said. “Because our goal as a police department is to help people no matter what their need is. Not just on the crime (and) law enforcement side, but we want to be able to connect you to those resources.”

There are numerous resources available that Stikeleather said many people are unaware of. By partnering with the organizations providing those resources, Stikeleather said the coalition is finally in a position where they will be able to start accomplishing tasks.

“We’ve adopted the same tasks that the LiveWell (Coalition) in Catawba did,” Stikeleather said. “We’re looking at chronic disease, healthy foods and behavioral health. … Problems in our community (are) based around those three things.”

Strong Life Ministries in Conover is a partner, and pastor John Hays spoke Tuesday on resources offered by the ministry’s rescue mission program.

The goal of Strong Life Ministries Rescue Mission is to help those in poverty overcome their circumstances, including people dealing with addiction or mental health issues. The program strives to connect clients with resources that will help them build or rebuild a self-sustaining life, according to the website.

There are three programs under the rescue mission. The Client Provision and Relief (CPR) program provides clients with services and resources such as hot meals, clothing, toiletries, coffee and more.

The Health, Employment, Addiction Recovery and Transition (HEART) program helps clients build foundations for themselves. It offers individualized case management, computers to apply for jobs, resource connections and referrals, addiction recovery support and more.

The Transportation Assistance Program (TAP) assists in transportation needs.

Bates said in a follow-up email that the coalition reaches out to organizations that could provide resources for the community to forge some partnerships. Many times current members will invite their contacts to meetings, which can also lead to a new partnership.

Joining the coalition’s efforts is simple, and those interested can contact Bates or Sgt. Eddie Marlowe of the Long View Police Department at tbates@longviewnc.gov and eddie.marlowe@longviewnc.gov. Meetings are open to the public, Stikeleather said, and those interested can also reach out to him at stike1964@yahoo.com, or the church at 828-838-1300.

Stikeleather said that, currently, “We specifically need commercial produce growers, hobbyist gardeners and volunteers for a farmers market. (Also) volunteers to serve at health fairs, (and) resource development for helping with substance abuse treatment.”

Bates said they also need prayer. “Prayer for the community as a whole, our coalition and for the folks to pray for guidance on how they can help. We are open to any form of help as long as it has a positive impact on our community.”

The organizations partnered with the coalition share outreach opportunities at the monthly meetings, as well as other opportunities to volunteer.