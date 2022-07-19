Long View Faith Coalition still focused on health, helping those in need of housing, food, clothes

In June 2021, Pastor David Stikeleather brought together a group of pastors to try to improve their community in Long View.

A few months after the Long View Faith Coalition formed, a Hickory Daily Record article on the low life expectancy of the Long View area caught Stikeleather’s attention. It was a catalyst to move the group to help improve the health of the community, he said.

A year after the coalition formed, it is still going strong. The group’s monthly meetings draw about 30 people from different churches and organizations, nearly double the attendees it drew in 2021.

Stikeleather says the group is motivated by the hope they bring to the community.

“It’s amazing how word spreads that there’s hope because hope is contagious,” Stikeleather said. “So that’s what we’re banking on, that we’ll continue to offer that hope to people.”

The coalition started with a goal to work closely with the Long View Police Department to help people the police encounter who need help the department isn’t equipped to provide. The coalition works closely with the police department. The churches helped the department four times in the past month, Chief T.J. Bates said.

The focus on health stems from the area’s life expectancy, which is about 65 years in much of Long View. The county’s average life expectancy is about 77 years, according to Catawba County Public Health’s 2019 community health assessment.

The disparity is caused by many factors, including poverty, lack of transportation, lack of health care in the area, a low median wage and low English proficiency, according to Catawba County Public Health.

The coalition is focused on several of those areas with a goal of improving the health of the community. The group has held three free market events, where meals, clothes and pantry staples are distributed at no cost to recipients. The last event fed 200 people, Stikeleather said.

The coalition’s latest effort is setting up a weekly free fresh produce stand at the town hall. Several hobby farmers have volunteered to donate fresh produce, and the coalition is looking for more to donate, Stikeleather said.

“That was one of the things we identified (as a problem), that our community lacks the ability to get fresh food,” he said. “Many people, they lack transportation or lack the funds to be able to get fresh food.”

Healthy foods, chronic disease and behavioral health are the three problem areas the coalition adopted from Catawba County Public Health’s county health assessment. The problem areas also are areas of focus for LiveWell Catawba, a countywide health coalition.

The Long View Faith Coalition appointed one person to lead efforts for each area. Those leaders are connecting with LiveWell Catawba, Stikeleather said.

The discussion of life expectancy also led the coalition to work closely with public health. Three public health representatives attended the coalition’s July meeting on Monday.

“We’ve been starting to work hand in hand with them,” Stikeleather said. “We want to utilize the resources they have.”

With the county’s health assessment approaching, the coalition is working to be involved in the process.

The coalition is united with groups such as LiveWell Catawba, public health, other churches, service groups and nonprofits to make sure the right resources are in place for people in need.

“I think the biggest thing we’ve been able to accomplish is making all those connections and we’re still continuing to make those connections with folks we didn’t really know were out there,” Stikeleather said. “It’s been eye-opening to see what’s really going on and the resources we’ve been able to tap into.

He added, “We don’t have unlimited resources but we want to be there where we can.”

The biggest hurdles for the group are financial, Stikeleather said. Some of the town’s biggest challenges are the most expensive to fix. Stikeleather would like to see more transportation options to make food, health care and employment easier for people to access. The coalition hopes to find grants to expand public transportation.

Stikeleather said the coalition’s faith drives them to continue to meet and do what they can.

“We want to make sure we’re in place to minister to anyone who needs help,” he said.