Long View celebrated veterans at the Hickory Aviation Museum

The sound of marching feet echoed as the Bandys High School JROTC performed a military drill during a Veterans Day celebration hosted by the town of Long View on Saturday.

The drill team spun their rifles in front of a backdrop of thick fog and old war planes at the Hickory Aviation Museum. Their steps and hand movements created a rhythmic beat as they performed for around 50 veterans and other attendees.

Long View Police Chief T.J. Bates said this year is the first time that the town of Long View has held a Veterans Day celebration to his knowledge. The town decided to host their celebration early since many organizations will be hosting events on Nov. 11.

“If it wasn’t for our veterans,” Bates said, “we would not be standing here today enjoying this freedom.”

Community Resource Officer Sgt. Eddie Marlowe said the town wanted to do something to thank veterans and put them in touch with local resources. All people in attendance were also served free doughnuts, coffee and biscuits.

“You can never say thank you too much,” Marlowe said.

Sgt. First Class Lanette Britton, with the Hickory Army Recruiting Station, was the master of ceremony for the event.

Kyle Kirby, co-founder of the Hickory Aviation Museum, was the guest speaker. He thanked the veterans who came and spoke about how much veterans inspire him.

Before the benediction by Long View Police Chaplain David Stikeleather, the veterans were asked to stand as the songs for the military branches were played.