Long View area has life expectancy a decade below county average

To better understand the difficulties of getting healthy food from a grocery store, the health department studied what the average person in the area would have to do to get food if they didn’t have a car. For residents, that can mean a half-mile walk along and across busy roads that are without sidewalks. Along a safe route, it would take 40 minutes to get to a grocery store, Killian said. Add young children to the trip and the task is more daunting.

“Those families are looking at a pretty significant trip just to get to the grocery store,” Killian said. “So when it comes to making healthy choices, we have to keep those struggles in mind when we think about folks who live in different areas of the county. We’re not all fortunate to live in areas that are walkable. That’s something that really struck us as we were talking about different people’s health.”

Education also plays a role in health. In the Long View census tract, about 28% of residents don’t have a high school diploma. That’s the second-highest concentration of people without diplomas among Catawba County’s census tracts.

Public health efforts

Catawba County Public Health is focusing on the Long View area because of its low life expectancy, Estrada said.