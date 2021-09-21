Long-term care options for older adults to be topic

HICKORY — The public is invited to Patrick Beaver Memorial Library on Thursday, Sept. 30, at 2 p.m. to learn about long-term care options for older adults.

Presenters include Mary Mitchell, family caregiver support specialist at the Area Agency on Aging; Christina Franklin, long-term care ombudsman at the Area Agency on Aging; and AJ Kerley, director of professional relations at Pace@Home.

Topics will include programs that support caregivers, options for long-term care and services available for long-term care. An attorney from Heritage Law Firm will also discuss how Medicaid can impact long-term care options.

This program is free, but space is limited so advance registration is required. To register call 828-304-0500 or sign up online at www.hickorync.gov/content/library-events. For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block.