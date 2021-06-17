Long Road to Go: Foard community holds prayer service for students, teacher involved in car crash

Family, students, administrators and others gathered at Fred T. Foard High School for a prayer service Thursday afternoon for two students and a teacher injured in a car crash in Newton on Wednesday.

Three members of the school community were involved in the crash: 15-year-old twin students Terra and Tessa Smith and Craig Meadows, a 48-year-old coach and teacher who was serving as a driving instructor to the students at the time of the crash.

Tessa Smith has been released from the hospital and was present at the service. Her sister Terra and Meadows remained hospitalized.

Michael Gross, 60, the grandfather of the twins, said there were some positive signs from Terra. She had been able to open her eyes and move some on the left side of her body, but not on her right side.

“It was rough until they told me she opened her eyes today,” Gross said. “That was a big improvement.”

However, he also listed the serious injuries his granddaughter is dealing with: broken bones in her face, a cracked skull and a broken pelvis.

“She’s tore up pretty bad to be a 15-year-old girl,” Gross said. He said Terra was placed in a medically-induced coma.