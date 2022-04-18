 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Logging truck overturns in southeastern Catawba County, killing driver

A Catawba man died Monday when his logging truck veered off the road and overturned.

Danny Charles Lail, 68, of the town of Catawba, was driving a 2001 Mack logging truck with a load of logs on Buffalo Shoals Road near Little Mountain Road, according to a press release from N.C. State Highway Patrol.

Lail was driving south in heavy rain at about 1:35 a.m. when his truck ran off the road to the right. The truck hit several cars in the parking lot of D & R Automotive & Front-End Service, the release said.

The truck overturned, spilling the logs. Lail did not have a seat belt on. He died at the scene.

Buffalo Shoals Road was closed for about three hours while highway patrol investigated the wreck.

