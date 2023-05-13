CATAWBA — In the late 1780s a young James Loftin migrated with other Southside Virginia Methodists to the west bank of the Catwaba River and settled in the Mountain Creek area of what later became Catawba County.

Loftin's 1796 marriage to Susannah Sherrill produced four sons and three daughters. On Sunday, May 21, their descendants will again meet for a family reunion that had been held continuously for over 60 years until COVID-19 interrupted those gatherings in 2020.

The Loftin family reunion will take place at the Family Life Center of Catawba United Methodist Church, 209 East Central Ave., Catawba. A covered-dish dinner will begin at 1 p.m., followed by a short business session and family news updates since the last reunion in 2019.