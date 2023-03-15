HICKORY — Teens looking for part-time work, summer jobs, internships, or new career opportunities are invited to participate in a job fair this month.

The Catawba County and Hickory youth councils are partnering to present a Teen Job Fair on Tuesday, March 28, from 4:30-6:30 p.m., at the Workforce Solutions Complex on the campus of Catawba Valley Community College.

The Teen Job Fair will showcase job and educational opportunities for high school students and recent graduates.

In addition to featuring nearly 20 regional employers and resources for professional development, the event will also offer 15-minute “pop-up workshops" to help teens sharpen their skills and prepare for employment.

Workshop topics may include stress and time management, mental health, dressing for interviews, application and interview tips, workplace communication, and apprenticeship opportunities.

Job fair attendees will also receive tours of CVCC’s Workforce Solutions Complex and learn about programs offered through the community college.

Registration is not required for teens to attend the job fair.

Employers interested in participating in the event can sign up via the online form at www.hickorync.gov/youthcouncil or by contacting a youth council adviser.

The CVCC Workforce Solutions Complex is located at 1980 Startown Road in Hickory.

For more information about the Teen Job Fair, contact Hickory Youth Council adviser Dave Leonetti at 828-261-2227 or dleonetti@hickorync.gov, or Catawba County Youth Council adviser Donna Mull at 828-465-8240 or donna_mull@ncse.edu.