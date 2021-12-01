Local veterans awarded Quilts of Valor honoring their service

Seven local veterans representing the Army, Navy and Marine Corps were honored with Quilts of Valor on Tuesday.

A Quilt of Valor is a handmade quilt, Amanda Truett with the Catawba Valley Quilters' Guild said. It is awarded to a service member or veteran who has been touched by war. Since 2003, 291,505 quilts have been awarded to veterans.

Tuesday's event was sponsored by the Catawba Valley Quilters' Guild and hosted at Bill’s Quilt Closet in Hildebran. Local quilters began making Quilts of Valor in 2015 and have presented nearly 500 quilts in that time.

The veterans honored Tuesday served a combined 40 years in the military.

Michael Bolding served in the Marine Corps from 1971 to 1975 at Parris Island, Camp Geiger and in Japan. He worked as a truck driver, motorcycle safety instructor and an offset press operator.

David Cook served in the Marine Corps from 1978 to 1983. He became a scout sniper by qualifying in boot camp. He served two years and then transferred to a Marine Corps base in Hawaii. He was an instructor for training and skills exercises.