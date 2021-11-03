Local teachers get funds for classroom projects

EnergyUnited awarded nearly $45,000 to 46 North Carolina teachers through the NC Bright Ideas education grant program. Teachers in Alexander, Catawba, Iredell, Cabarrus, Davie, Davidson, Forsyth, Mecklenburg and Stokes counties will now be able to effectively implement innovative classroom projects that will impact thousands of students.

“EnergyUnited is committed to delivering a brighter future for our communities,” said Maureen Moore, communications manager for EnergyUnited. “The NC Bright Ideas program is just one resource that we leverage to support this vision.”

Angela Raby at Bandys High School received $1,400.

Angela Hines at East Alexander Middle School received $1,000.

Melinda Glenn at Taylorsville Elementary School received $850.

Melanie Sigmon and Amanda Reid at West Alexander Middle School received $330 and $800, respectively.

Since the Bright Ideas grant program began in 1994, EnergyUnited has contributed nearly $950,000 to local teachers.