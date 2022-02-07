Local store gives out coats to those in need

A clothing rack stocked with gloves, hats and coats sits at the entrance, and winter coats of various sizes hang along a fence in front of the In Your Home Furnishings store in Hickory. The items are free for anyone in need to pick up.
In Your Home Furnishings President and co-owner Crystal Hutson has been giving out coats and other items to people in the homeless community for 15 years, she said.
“She’s (Hutson) always had a huge heart and she’s always wanted to help people,” Hutson’s sister and assistant Brandy Lyda said. “She’d give them the shirt off of her back or the shoes on her feet. That is just what type of person she is. She loves to help people.”
Hutson is an advocate for helping people suffering from addiction. “So many in our community that are in those situations have no idea where to even start for recovery or to have a normal life,” Hutson said. “So, I started helping them, and they started coming to my store for whatever they needed — coats, shoes, a shower, clean clothes and food.”
Along with providing clothes, Hutson gives out coffee and snacks. Hutson allows people to use the restroom to clean up. Homeless people know they can come inside the store to warm up on cold days, Lyda said.
Donations can be dropped off at the In Your Home Furnishings store at 210 13th St. SW in Hickory. Lyda said donations usually come from customers, close friends and family, but when donations are low, Hutson has bought clothing items to stay stocked up.
“It is so rewarding just seeing what you’ve done and the people actually getting it benefit and use it,” Lyda said. “Just knowing that they might be a little warmer that night out on the streets, it’s just a great blessing when you see it in action.” There are numerous homeless people in the area near the store. Lyda said she often sees them walking up and down the street or sleeping on the dock behind the store.
“She (Hutson) would love to have a building one day where she could fill it full of anything and just, you know, help them get on their feet,” Lyda said. “Give them a chance, where some people just look at them and tell them to get off their property and all that stuff. I think that is what she is looking forward to one day.”
A “blessing box” is planned for the store, and it will be filled with nonperishable food items for those in need. The plan is to have it installed and ready for use some time in February, Lyda said.