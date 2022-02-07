Local store gives out coats to those in need

A clothing rack stocked with gloves, hats and coats sits at the entrance, and winter coats of various sizes hang along a fence in front of the In Your Home Furnishings store in Hickory. The items are free for anyone in need to pick up.

In Your Home Furnishings President and co-owner Crystal Hutson has been giving out coats and other items to people in the homeless community for 15 years, she said.

“She’s (Hutson) always had a huge heart and she’s always wanted to help people,” Hutson’s sister and assistant Brandy Lyda said. “She’d give them the shirt off of her back or the shoes on her feet. That is just what type of person she is. She loves to help people.”

Hutson is an advocate for helping people suffering from addiction. “So many in our community that are in those situations have no idea where to even start for recovery or to have a normal life,” Hutson said. “So, I started helping them, and they started coming to my store for whatever they needed — coats, shoes, a shower, clean clothes and food.”

Along with providing clothes, Hutson gives out coffee and snacks. Hutson allows people to use the restroom to clean up. Homeless people know they can come inside the store to warm up on cold days, Lyda said.