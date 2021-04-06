Local social studies teacher spent pandemic working out and losing 150 pounds

His workout routine consisted of mainly walking. Anytime he found an opportunity to walk he would. He walks around his neighborhood and during his daughter’s band practice.

When it came to his diet, Marley chose to try a keto diet as a way to cut out the carbs he was eating before. “I love pizza. I tried to make some keto pizzas and they were horrible. It will ruin how I feel about pizza so I’m not going to eat that. I just learned to love other things.”

“When I started losing weight, I started feeling better,” he said.

Since June 2, Marley lost 150 pounds. He has gone down from a size 48 to 34-inch-waist pants.

Marley said his students noticed the transformation and comment on it during classes. His fellow teachers walk with him in the school gym.

He said it’s important for him to plan ahead and have a routine, but he also believes in not doing the same thing every day.

“If I did it every day, then I would just get burned out and not want to do it anymore,” he said. “I’ve learned from the past that it’s always good to write things down,” Marley said. He records all of his meals and workouts into an app on his phone.