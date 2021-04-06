Local social studies teacher spent pandemic working out and losing 150 pounds

Bryan Marley walked backward through the halls of Northview Middle School smiling as he talked about his weight-loss journey.
“I’ve always been a big guy,” he said. “… I realized I wasn’t happy with myself, because as a teacher we always put others before ourselves ... there were years that I just neglected myself. I looked out for others, I looked out for my family, I looked out for my kids. I put me second, sometimes third.”
Marley, an eighth-grade social studies teacher at Northview Middle School, said he took advantage of his time in quarantine to lose weight and get healthier because the alternative was frightening.
“Because of the pandemic we were in the process of buying a house and I felt it,” he said. “I was exhausted. I was worn out. I was looking at pictures of me getting bigger and bigger and bigger to the point where I’ve never been that size before.”
Marley visited his doctor on June 1, 2020, after his wife encouraged him to do so. His doctor delivered some sobering news. “He said ‘if you don’t make any changes soon you’re going to have lifelong problems,’” Marley said.
Marley had one last plate of chicken wings. He started his new routine the next day.
“I set goals just like what I want my students to do,” he said. “Set goals, baby steps, achieve that goal, so on and so forth.”
His workout routine consisted of mainly walking. Anytime he found an opportunity to walk he would. He walks around his neighborhood and during his daughter’s band practice.
When it came to his diet, Marley chose to try a keto diet as a way to cut out the carbs he was eating before. “I love pizza. I tried to make some keto pizzas and they were horrible. It will ruin how I feel about pizza so I’m not going to eat that. I just learned to love other things.”
“When I started losing weight, I started feeling better,” he said.
Since June 2, Marley lost 150 pounds. He has gone down from a size 48 to 34-inch-waist pants.
Marley said his students noticed the transformation and comment on it during classes. His fellow teachers walk with him in the school gym.
He said it’s important for him to plan ahead and have a routine, but he also believes in not doing the same thing every day.
“If I did it every day, then I would just get burned out and not want to do it anymore,” he said. “I’ve learned from the past that it’s always good to write things down,” Marley said. He records all of his meals and workouts into an app on his phone.
Marley said his main concern right now is keeping the weight off after the COVID-19 pandemic is over. “It’s not hard to lose weight in a pandemic where everything is controlled,” he said. Since he wasn’t out in public much, Marley said he wasn’t tempted by restaurants where he would normally eat.