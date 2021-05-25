Local restaurants relax mask policies following Gov. Cooper's new order

Some Hickory-area restaurants have eased their policies requiring masks after Gov. Roy Cooper’s order earlier this month removing the mask mandate in all but a few settings.

Jason Yates, co-owner of the Olde Hickory Tap Room and Olde Hickory Station, said the restaurants had been strict about enforcing the mask order while it was in place. The Tap Room has moved to leaving it optional for both employees and patrons.

Yates added that the overwhelming majority of the employees at the restaurants are vaccinated. The restaurants incentivized vaccination by offering $100 to all employees who were fully inoculated, he said.

“So, all of sudden, we got above herd immunity real quick,” Yates said.

He said the lifting of the mask order has been a relief.

“It feels good that people come in not angry and upset with us,” Yates said. “It’s been a big source of tension. Our staff doesn’t want to be that person. Our customers don’t want to have to be told what to do and it was a bad situation all the way around.”

He added the restaurants are maintaining some precautions such as their sanitation efforts and the placement of partitions to create distance.