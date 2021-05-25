Local restaurants relax mask policies following Gov. Cooper's new order

Some Hickory-area restaurants have eased their policies requiring masks after Gov. Roy Cooper’s order earlier this month removing the mask mandate in all but a few settings.
Jason Yates, co-owner of the Olde Hickory Tap Room and Olde Hickory Station, said the restaurants had been strict about enforcing the mask order while it was in place. The Tap Room has moved to leaving it optional for both employees and patrons.
Yates added that the overwhelming majority of the employees at the restaurants are vaccinated. The restaurants incentivized vaccination by offering $100 to all employees who were fully inoculated, he said.
“So, all of sudden, we got above herd immunity real quick,” Yates said.
He said the lifting of the mask order has been a relief.
“It feels good that people come in not angry and upset with us,” Yates said. “It’s been a big source of tension. Our staff doesn’t want to be that person. Our customers don’t want to have to be told what to do and it was a bad situation all the way around.”
He added the restaurants are maintaining some precautions such as their sanitation efforts and the placement of partitions to create distance.
Backstreets Bar & Grill manager Missy Taraldsen said the restaurant is being mindful of keeping distance between people in the restaurant. She added that it is up to guests and staff whether they want to wear masks.
At the Boxcar Grille in Claremont, customers are not required to wear masks at this point but employees are, owner April Bolick said, at least for now.
She said the staff is still doing things like asking guests to use gloves when handling tongs at the salad bar and keeping up distance markers at places like the salad bar line and order pickup area.
The restaurant has a window where people get their to-go orders as part of an effort to decrease the number of people who need to be in the building.
When it comes to further relaxing pandemic measures, Bolick said it will be a matter of time and positive trends with respect to the number of cases and vaccinations.
“I would like to see a little more time with the numbers and cases being low prior to eliminating the masks (for employees),” Bolick said. “And plus you want your guests that haven’t been vaccinated to feel comfortable if the server walks up to the table to take the order.”
Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.