HICKORY — Local pilot and airplane builder Jim Woolf will be presented with the FAA’s Wright Brothers Master Pilot award on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

Woolf has lived and flown in the Hickory area for 40 years and has been an active pilot for over 50 years. The ceremony will be hosted by the local chapter of the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) at the Hickory airport at 7 p.m. Refreshments will be provided, and anyone interested is welcome to attend.

Woolf served in the U.S. Air Force as a mechanic in the 1970s and retired from a career in telecommunications including many years at Alcatel. He has been a mentor and volunteer in the aviation community, has built an airplane, and completed one restoration with a second currently underway.

To be eligible for the award, a pilot must have been flying for at least 50 years.

The Blue Ridge Chapter of the EAA is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose missions are to promote and encourage recreational aviation, to promote and encourage aviation safety in the design, construction and operation of all types of aircraft, to promote and encourage grassroots efforts relating to aviation research and development, and to promote safety of flight.

Many folks know the organization for its Blue Ridge Chapter of the EAA monthly EAA Young Eagles events, where local pilots donate airplane rides to area youth. The chapter also holds a monthly general meeting, usually at 7 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month, at the Hickory Airport.

Learn more about the Blue Ridge Chapter of the EAA at http://eaa731.org or call/text 828-308-1543.

The Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award is named in honor of Orville and Wilbur Wright, who were two American aviation pioneers credited with inventing, building, and flying the world's first successful motor-operated airplane. The Wright Brothers made the first controlled, sustained flight of a powered, heavier-than-air aircraft with the Wright Flyer on Dec. 17, 1903, at Kitty Hawk, North Carolina. The brothers were also the first to invent aircraft controls that made fixed-wing powered flight possible.