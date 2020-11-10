Local physicians ask community to wear masks, limit COVID-19 spread

Doctors in Catawba County came together in a letter with a message: Take COVID-19 seriously.
As the number of cases in the county continues to rise, a group of nine physicians signed an open letter to the community asking people to take precautions against the coronavirus to limit its spread.
It’s an effort to get the community’s numbers down as cold weather and flu season approach, Dr. Billy Price, who led the group, said.
“We just have to have a heightened alarm,” Price said.
The letter, released by Catawba County Public Health on Tuesday morning, urges people to wear masks that cover the mouth and nose in public, keep physical distance from others outside the home and wash their hands frequently.
Not practicing those precautions can have consequences, the letter said.
“As local physicians, our lives have been dedicated to caring for you and your loved ones,” the letter read. “We are deeply concerned about the continued toll of COVID-19 on our community and the unintended consequences we see every day when folks let their guard down and unknowingly spread the virus to others.”
Price, who practices internal medicine and acts at Catawba County Public Health’s medical director, said the letter was an attempt to get the community to listen. By getting other doctors to sign on, he hopes more people will listen.
“It was: ‘How do we do it — how do we get them to listen to it?’” Price said.
The letter also asked people to stay home when they are sick and take care of each other.
“We believe everyone deserves to live in a community where their health is protected,” the letter said. “Our community has a longstanding tradition of looking out for one another, and these times are challenging us to show each other even more compassion and grace. We hope you will continue to follow our advice and do your part to help keep us all healthy and safe.”
Price said the guidelines are the only way to project yourself and others until a vaccine is approved and widely used. Price himself is in a vaccine trial, but it could still be months until one is available. Until then, he sees an increased need for rapid tests and flu tests in the near future.
The physicians who signed on to the letter feel it is part of their oath as doctors to protect people from harm and prevent disease where they can — including with COVID-19. The doctors who signed on were Billy Price, Alan Forshey, Susan Garwood, Gale Hamilton-Brandon, Eric Hart, Anita Montes, Jacques Moua, Steve Sanderson and Wheaton Williams. They come from private practices, Catawba Valley Health System and Frye Regional Medical Center.
“We are committed to using the expertise and knowledge we have gained to help protect you from the wide-ranging and often devastating impacts of this disease,” the letter said.
Case count
Catawba County reported 88 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, according to Catawba County Public Health.
The new cases put the county total at 5,312 total cases since the pandemic began. Of those, about 77.7 percent are estimated to be recovered. The remaining cases have not met the requirements to be considered recovered.
There are 39 county residents hospitalized with the virus and 70 have died, according to the health department.
Statewide, 2,582 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported on Tuesday, putting the state total at 297,442 cases. There are 1,230 people hospitalized and 4,660 have died.
On Tuesday, Gov. Roy Cooper announced a reduction in the state’s limit to indoor group gatherings from 25 to 10 people ahead of the coming holiday season. The new executive order also extends the current phase of reopening — leaving restaurant capacity at 50 percent, a mask mandate and 30 percent capacity limits in gyms and entertainment venues in place.
Cooper said the state is concerned about the rising number of cases in the state, especially ahead of the holidays, flu season and cold weather, when people will gather inside, he said.
“Our trends have avoided spikes but they remain stubbornly high and that's troubling,” Cooper said. “To avoid that, we need to focus on bringing our numbers down. We know how to do it.”
He encouraged people to wear masks, stay physically distant and wash their hands.
