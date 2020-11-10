Local physicians ask community to wear masks, limit COVID-19 spread

“It was: ‘How do we do it — how do we get them to listen to it?’” Price said.

The letter also asked people to stay home when they are sick and take care of each other.

“We believe everyone deserves to live in a community where their health is protected,” the letter said. “Our community has a longstanding tradition of looking out for one another, and these times are challenging us to show each other even more compassion and grace. We hope you will continue to follow our advice and do your part to help keep us all healthy and safe.”

Price said the guidelines are the only way to project yourself and others until a vaccine is approved and widely used. Price himself is in a vaccine trial, but it could still be months until one is available. Until then, he sees an increased need for rapid tests and flu tests in the near future.

The physicians who signed on to the letter feel it is part of their oath as doctors to protect people from harm and prevent disease where they can — including with COVID-19. The doctors who signed on were Billy Price, Alan Forshey, Susan Garwood, Gale Hamilton-Brandon, Eric Hart, Anita Montes, Jacques Moua, Steve Sanderson and Wheaton Williams. They come from private practices, Catawba Valley Health System and Frye Regional Medical Center.