Local patriot Edwin Brown honored at ceremony

TAYLORSVILLE — Catawba Valley Sons of the American Revolution (NCSSAR) and Hickory Tavern Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution, dignitaries and descendants from across the state gathered Saturday, Nov. 5, to honor the patriotic memory of Edwin Brown at the Watts-Bumgarner Cemetery in Taylorsville.

Ben Setser, president (NCSSAR) presided over the ceremony as a SAR color guard, wreath presentation, 21-gun salute and taps by Boy Scouts of America highlighted the program.

Setser opened the program and said "If the past is indeed a prologue to the future, then a glimpse into the past can provide a source of wisdom and inspiration for the future. As we honor Edwin Brown let us be mindful of his service to our nation and let us rededicate ourselves to the principles he held sacred."

Ann Brown Jurney (direct descendant) and regent of Hickory Tavern DAR presented the life and achievements of Edwin Brown during the American Revolution.

Setzer unveiled the official plaque marking the grave as that of a true American patriot, to be remembered, honored and revered.

Descendants interested in learning more about the Edwin Brown family may contact Ann Brown Jurney by calling 828-514-0311 or email at annjurney@charter.net.