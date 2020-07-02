Local offices closed Friday, Monday to observe July 4 holiday

Local government offices plan to close for the July 4th holiday on Friday and Monday, with parks remaining open. All playground equipment remains closed to the public to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Catawba County
County offices will be closed Friday and will reopen Monday at 8 a.m. County libraries will also be closed Friday and Saturday. Branches will reopen following their current schedule on Monday at 8 a.m.
The Blackburn Landfill and all five solid waste/recycling convenience centers will be closed Saturday. The County Animal Shelter will reopen to the public at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.
Catawba County Parks (Bakers Mountain, Riverbend and St. Stephens) will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. throughout the holiday weekend.
Hickory
The City of Hickory will close its offices on Friday. Offices will reopen on Monday at 8:30 a.m.
The Solid Waste Division and its services, including garbage and recycling pickup, will operate as normal on Friday.
Hickory Public Library, the Patrick Beaver Memorial main facility and the Ridgeview Branch, remain closed to the public. Computer lab access and Library To-Go pickup service will be unavailable on Friday and will resume on Monday.
The Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Administrative Office, all Hickory recreation centers, the skate park, and public playground equipment remain closed. City parks and park restrooms will continue to be open daily.
Newton
City of Newton offices will be closed Friday. Trash collection and parks will operate on the normal schedule.
Conover
Conover City offices will be closed on Monday. Sanitation schedules will run on a normal schedule. Parks will remain open, but playground equipment is closed to the public.
