Local nurse does push-ups to bring awareness to veterans and mental health

Romitz started his career as a mental health nurse in 2012. He did some of his clinical work at Catawba Valley Medical Center with their mental health unit. He said he found he was most comfortable continuing to work there.

Romitz said many of the patients he sees at the hospital are veterans. “We see quite a few veterans, a lot of homeless in the area,” he said.

“Generally, when they come to us it might be something along the lines of suicidal thoughts,” he said. “Sometimes they suffer from other things.”

Romitz asked that people don’t ignore the homeless people they see around town. “Think of different ways that they might be able to help them,” he said.

Romitz said his role as a nurse is to help determine what a patient might be dealing with and direct them to other services available to them. “We can’t force them to use those things,” he said. “We just tell them ‘this is what is out there and this is what is available.'”

“He takes care of patients all the time,” Sophie said.

He has completed the challenge, but said it is likely he will do it again.

Romitz said those suffering from suicidal thoughts, or other mental health problems, should call the crisis helpline at 1-888-235-HOPE (4673).

