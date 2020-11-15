Local nurse does push-ups to bring awareness to veterans and mental health

Stephen Romitz is a mental health nurse at Catawba Valley Medical Center. He wanted to do something to bring awareness to mental health and saw an opportunity by participating in the 22 Push-up Challenge for veterans.
Romitz said the 22 push-ups represent the estimated 22 veterans that commit suicide each day. To complete the challenge, he filmed himself doing 22 push-ups every day for 22 days. In each of his videos he challenged someone else to complete the challenge.
“The thing about it was to make them aware that there are people who care and there is help out there,” Romitz said.
While he did this, Romitz’s 7-year-old daughter Sophie participated by introducing him in the videos, counting his push-ups and even doing a few push-ups herself. “I wanted her to be involved so she realized how important this was,” he said.
In each video, Sophie said they found a different American flag to do the push-ups in front of.
“(Veterans) take care of our country and keep us safe,” she said.
For their very last day of the 22-day challenge, Romitz went with his daughter to her school where they did the challenge with 25 teachers and staff.
“My father was also a veteran in the Army, and I appreciate what he did for not only our country, but for me and my family,” Romitz said.
Romitz started his career as a mental health nurse in 2012. He did some of his clinical work at Catawba Valley Medical Center with their mental health unit. He said he found he was most comfortable continuing to work there.
Romitz said many of the patients he sees at the hospital are veterans. “We see quite a few veterans, a lot of homeless in the area,” he said.
“Generally, when they come to us it might be something along the lines of suicidal thoughts,” he said. “Sometimes they suffer from other things.”
Romitz asked that people don’t ignore the homeless people they see around town. “Think of different ways that they might be able to help them,” he said.
Romitz said his role as a nurse is to help determine what a patient might be dealing with and direct them to other services available to them. “We can’t force them to use those things,” he said. “We just tell them ‘this is what is out there and this is what is available.'”
“He takes care of patients all the time,” Sophie said.
He has completed the challenge, but said it is likely he will do it again.
Romitz said those suffering from suicidal thoughts, or other mental health problems, should call the crisis helpline at 1-888-235-HOPE (4673).
