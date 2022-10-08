Local Marines gearing up for special celebration

HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Detachment No. 1163 of the Marine Corps League is getting ready to celebrate a special anniversary.

Some 247 years ago, on Nov. 10, 1775, the Second Continental Congress established the ‘Continental Marines’ of the United States.

In 1921, Maj. Gen. Commandant John A. LeJeune, sent out a memo that, in part, stated “On November 10, 1775, a Corps of Marines was created by a resolution of Continental Congress. Since that date many thousands of men and women have borne the name 'Marine.' In memory of them it is fitting that we who are Marines should commemorate the birthday of our Corps by calling to mind the glories of its long and illustrious history.”

And so, every Nov. 10 since that day, Marines all over the world have celebrated their common birthday. Whether in the battlefield, in service within the United States, or on a ship somewhere in harm's way, these of the brotherhood take time to commemorate their beginnings.

On Saturday, Nov. 5, the Marines of the local detachment will gather at the Catawba Country Club for such a celebration. As usual, the gathering will include some long-standing customs. There will be a reading of the original memo from Gen. LeJeune, as well as a birthday message from the current commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. David H. Berger. There will also be a ceremony that honors the oldest and youngest Marine present with a special cake cutting ceremony using a Marine officer’s sword.

Tom Lail, current detachment commandant, says “This ceremony was established 247 years ago and MCL, Catawba Valley Detachment No. 1163 proudly carries on the tradition.”

If you are interested in tickets to this year’s Birthday Ball, contact Wayne Hermance at wchermance@yahoo.com .

There are many ways this group gives their time and donations to the community.

Recently, this detachment participated in the Veterans Helping Veterans Stand Down at CVCC. The volunteers were on hand to help support our local veterans with goodie bags that included snacks and personal care items.

There is also the Don Smith scholarship, awarded to young men and women in hgh school from the Junior ROTC program to assist with college expenses.

The league is available to help and support any fellow Marine who may need assistance, be it financial emergency or other hardships.

The league’s firing detail is often requested for funerals of fallen Marines who will be honored with the playing of Taps and a salute of fired rifles.

Other organizations that benefit from the Marine Corps League’s efforts include Operation Battle Horse, Safe Harbor Rescue Mission, Toys For Tots and Carolina Caring/Hospice.

The local detachment includes former and retired Marines from all ranks and its members range in age from 20s to 90s. They are always welcoming new members. They meet at 7 p.m. the second Thursday of the month at VFW Post 1957, 1615 12th Street Drive, NW, Hickory (828-455-6990) www.marinecorpsleague1163.com / FB:@MCLDet1163 Insta:@MCLDet1163