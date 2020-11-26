Local leaders find reasons to be thankful amid a pandemic

Throughout the year, I have found comfort in the Serenity Prayer attributed to Reinhold Niebuhr, “God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, courage to change the things I can, and wisdom to know the difference”. Indeed there are many things that none of us can change, but truths to which one can cling: God, prayer and thanks. As a pastor, I remind us all to “Rejoice always; pray without ceasing; in everything give thanks; for this is God’s will for you in Christ Jesus” (1 Thessalonians 5:16-18). When we commit ourselves to God, pray and give thanks to God, we experience the universal truth of God’s love and will for us. We find peace. We find comfort. We find assurance.

What am I thankful for this Thanksgiving? I’m thankful for God’s voice that calls some to be first responders, including emergency workers and front line medical workers. For a God who gives scientists and doctors the intelligence to study viruses and discover vaccines and treatments. For a God who nudges each of us to support those in need during pandemics and throughout the year. For a God who opens our eyes to see those who hunger, keeping food pantries stocked and able to provide hunger relief. I’m thankful for a God who hears us pray without ceasing. For a God who loves humanity more than we love each other. For a God who teaches us that all lives matter and all voices are important. For a God who reminds us that God is God and we are not, and even if an election fails our desires, we will be OK as God reigns supreme. Most of all, I am thankful that, even with all of our human shortcomings, God loves us unconditionally. I am thankful for God’s will for each of us in Christ Jesus.