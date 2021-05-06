Local law enforcement attend funeral of fallen deputies in Watauga County

Law officers from Catawba and Alexander counties attended funeral services for two Watauga County deputies who were killed in the line of duty.

A ceremony was held on the Appalachian State University campus for K-9 Deputy Logan Fox and Sgt. Chris Ward on Thursday in Boone.

Both deputies were shot and killed in Boone on April 28 when a wellness check of a residence turned into a violent standoff that left five people dead.

Alexander County Sheriff Chris Bowman said he and five others from his office decided to go to Watauga County to pay their respects and offer any assistance the county might need from them.

“It’s a bad, bad situation,” Bowman said.

Bowman said the loss of the two deputies brought law enforcement from around North Carolina together to offer support to Watauga County.

“It’s been close to home,” he said. “I think it makes all law officers more aware of the calls that we go on. Our county will average three or four a week of wellness checks.”

Catawba County Sheriff Don Brown also attended the funeral along with several command staff and deputies from his office.