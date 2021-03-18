Local group to explore 'Black Confederates' claim

The Catawba County Truth & Reconciliation Committee invites the public to attend a Facebook live discussion on Saturday, March 20, at 1 p.m. that will explore the often repeated claim that anywhere between 500 and 100,000 free and enslaved African Americans fought willingly as soldiers in the Confederate army. The event will be streamed live on their page at Facebook.com/CCTandRC.

The guest speaker for the event is Kevin M. Levin, a historian and educator based in Boston. Levin is the author of numerous books, articles, and op-eds on the Civil War era and Civil War memory, including "Searching for Black Confederates: The Civil War’s Most Persistent Myth," which was published in 2019. Levin has also worked with teachers and students across the country on how to better understand the ongoing debate about Confederate monuments.

In his book, Levin argues that claims that Blacks willingly participated in the Confederate cause “would have shocked anyone who served in the army during the war itself” and that “imprecise contemporary accounts, poorly understood primary-source material, and other misrepresentations helped fuel the rise of the black Confederate myth,” which “largely originated in the 1970s.” Levin’s book also “investigates the roles that African Americans actually performed in the Confederate army, including personal body servants and forced laborers.”