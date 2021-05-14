Local group to address COVID-19 vaccine myths, hesitancy

HICKORY — The Catawba County Truth & Reconciliation Committee invites the public to attend a Facebook live discussion on Saturday, May 15 at 2 p.m. which will focus on COVID-19 vaccine availability in Catawba County.

Speakers will include Honey Yang Estrada from Catawba County Public Health and Dr. Ying Vang of Newton Family Physicians. The presentation will provide information about COVID-19 vaccine availability and answer questions regarding this public health service. This event will be streamed live on their page at Facebook.com/CCTandRC .

Formed last summer to advocate for the permanent removal of the Catawba County Confederate monument, the CCTRC is an all-volunteer group of concerned citizens in Catawba County whose mission is to unify, heal, honor truth, contextualize history, and uplift and empower marginalized voices. This public service is provided in an effort to provide information in an effort to dispel myths and misinformation in attempt to assure a more equitable distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine.