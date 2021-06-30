Local government offices to close for Independence Day

Government offices across Catawba County will be closed on Monday for Independence Day.

Here’s a look at some of the closures and schedules:

Catawba County

County offices and libraries will be closed Monday.

County parks will remain open and the Blackburn Landfill will be closed.

Hickory

Hickory offices and libraries will be closed. Parks will remain open.

Sanitation and recycling services will proceed on their normal schedule.

All city recreation centers will be closed on Sunday but two will be open Monday.

The Highland Recreation Center will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday. The Brown Penn Recreation Center will be open to youth 15 and younger from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Conover

Government offices will be closed Monday and parks will remain open. Sanitation collection will run on the regular schedule.

Newton