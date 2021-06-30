 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local government offices to close for Independence Day
0 Comments
featured
FOURTH OF JULY

Local government offices to close for Independence Day

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Government offices across Catawba County will be closed on Monday for Independence Day.

Here’s a look at some of the closures and schedules:

Catawba County

County offices and libraries will be closed Monday.

County parks will remain open and the Blackburn Landfill will be closed. 

Hickory

Hickory offices and libraries will be closed. Parks will remain open.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Sanitation and recycling services will proceed on their normal schedule.

All city recreation centers will be closed on Sunday but two will be open Monday.

The Highland Recreation Center will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday. The Brown Penn Recreation Center will be open to youth 15 and younger from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Conover

Government offices will be closed Monday and parks will remain open. Sanitation collection will run on the regular schedule.

Newton

Government offices will be closed Monday. City parks and the splash pad will remain open while the recreation centers will close.

Sanitation services will run on their regular schedule.

Kevin Griffin is the city of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tuskegee relatives promote vaccines in ad campaign

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hickory Police to use solid blue lights at all times
Local News

Hickory Police to use solid blue lights at all times

  • Updated

As part of the department’s ongoing Pay Attention in City Traffic initiative, officers will begin using their solid blue cruiser lights as a way of deterring crime and increasing visibility on heavily traveled streets and roads, according to a news release.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert