HICKORY — Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont is excited for a summer of adventure at their overnight camp properties, and sessions are filling up now. It’s the perfect time to register for your favorite program.

Camp Ginger Cascades in Lenoir is offering full week, overnight camp programs, along with mini sessions for girls who might not be ready to spend a whole week away. Along with themed weeks and activities, girls will participate in traditional camp activities like swimming, boating, archery and more, all while building their confidence in themselves and growing a love for the outdoors.

You can find all the 2023 session details and registration information at www.girlscoutsp2p.org.

Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont summer camp programs are open to all girls in rising grades one through 12, whether they are a Girl Scout or not. Financial assistance is also available for families.

Want to get a sneak peek at what camp is like before sending your girl? Attend the Family Fun Day and open house at Camp Ginger Cascades on Saturday, May 13, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The whole family is invited to come explore camp, try out some activities and enjoy lunch on the property. Registration information can be found on the online calendar at www.girlscoutsp2p.org. The registration deadline for the open house is April 28.

Questions about specific summer camp programs, scholarship information and registration can be directed to info@girlscoutsp2p.org or by calling 800-672-2148.